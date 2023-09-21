'We will not send letters': Danish immigration agency in reminder over extended Brexit deadline

Advertisement

In a statement on its website, the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI), which is responsible for processing residence permit cases, said that British citizens and their family members covered by the Withdrawal Agreement should be aware that they must apply by the end of the year, if they did not do so before the original deadline in 2021.

“British citizens and their family members who do not already hold a residence document in Denmark under the Withdrawal Agreement must submit an application – SIRI is not going to send out individual information letters,” the agency said in a statement on its website.

People who have already extended their residence in Denmark under the Withdrawal Agreement and received a residence card should not apply again. In most cases this will have happened in 2021.

The extended deadline applies to British residents who have not previously submitted an application under the Withdrawal Agreement, and to others who submitted their applications after the original deadline expired on December 31st, 2021 and subsequently received a rejection to having their application processed.

In March, the government announced that British nationals, who had missed the previous deadline to secure their post-Brexit residency status, now have until the end of 2023 to apply or resubmit their late application.

That decision came after a large number of British nationals living in Denmark missed the 2021 deadline, in part because many did not receive individual notification of the need to apply.

The extension means that the applications process is currently open for people who never submitted an application before the original deadline of December 31st, 2021.

People whose cases were not processed because they submitted their application after the original deadline can also have them reopened. This applies regardless of whether an appeal was lodged with the Immigration Appeals Board (Udlændingenævnet), SIRI states.

If you applied after December 31st 2021 and were previously informed by SIRI that the agency would not process the application due to its late submission, you must contact SIRI using the contact form on the agency’s website and request that your case is reopened.

More information about reopening cases can be found on SIRI’s website.

British nationals who moved to Denmark under EU free movement rules before December 31st, 2020 were required to submit an application for new residence status and a new residence document under the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement.

People who moved to Denmark from the UK after December 31st, 2020 are not covered by the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement and are therefore subject to Denmark’s general immigration rules for third-country nationals.