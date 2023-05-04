How to apply for post-Brexit residency permit in Denmark under extended deadline

Advertisement

In March, the government announced that British nationals, who had missed a previous deadline to secure their post-Brexit residency status, will now have until the end of 2023 to apply or resubmit their late application.

The deadline extension has now been implemented and the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI) has begun processing applications again.

SIRI confirmed in a statement that the extension of the original deadline to December 31st 2023 has now taken effect.

This means that people who never submitted an application can now apply, or cases not processed because they missed the deadline can be reopened.

The original deadline was December 31st 2021.

The extension of the deadline applies only to people who submitted their applications after the original deadline. People who applied before that date cannot apply again, regardless of whether their application was approved or rejected.

If you applied after December 31st 2021 and were previously informed by SIRI that the agency would not process the application due to its late submission, you must now contact SIRI and request that your case is reopened, the agency states.

This is also the case for those who were told by both SIRI and the Immigration Appeals Board (Udlændingenævnet) that their cases could not be processed because they applied after the deadline.

To contact SIRI, use the contact form on the agency’s website.

People who appealed to the Immigration Appeals Board against SIRI’s decision not to process a late application, and whose appeals are still pending, will be contacted by the Appeals Board, SIRI said.

It should be noted that an unprocessed application is not the same as receiving a rejection after your application was processed by SIRI. Persons whose applications were processed, but were rejected because they did not meet the criteria for ongoing residence under the Withdrawal Agreement, cannot reapply.

If you applied after the original deadline but have not received a decision – in other words, your case has been put on hold and is still pending – the application will now be reopened and processed in accordance with the new deadline. SIRI now considers these applications as having been submitted on time.

Britons who had moved to Denmark before the end of 2020 but never submitted an application to extend their Danish residency after Brexit can now submit an application until the new deadline of December 31st this year.

After the UK left the EU, Britons who moved to Denmark before the end of 2020 were required to apply to extend their residence status in Denmark and receive a Danish residence card under the terms of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

A significant number of British residents – at least 350, according to official figures released at the beginning of this year – did not apply before the original deadline of December 31st, 2021.

Many were subsequently given orders to leave Denmark and Danish immigration authorities came in for criticism from rights groups representing Britons in Europe, who accused them of not correctly applying the rules of the Withdrawal Agreement.

A major complication with the original application deadline was an error relating to information letters sent out by SIRI. Individual Britons faced having to leave homes, jobs and loved ones in Denmark over the issue before the government stepped in to extend the deadline.

People who moved to Denmark after the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31st, 2020 are subject to general Danish immigration rules for third-country nationals.

All British residents of Denmark applying within the new deadline must be eligible for ongoing residence in Denmark under the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement, meaning they legally took up residence in Denmark under the EU’s free movement provisions prior to the UK’s exit from the EU at the end of 2020.

This does not represent any change to the rules under the earlier deadline.