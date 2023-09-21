Danish farmers to get millions in EU drought aid

Advertisement

The EU money is granted to help farmers in member states, including Denmark, when drought occurs. The grant to Denmark, which totals 47.3 million kroner, was confirmed by the Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Fisheries in a statement on Thursday.

“I am very pleased that the EU Commission has decided to allocate more money for extraordinary drought aid to farmers,” agriculture minister Jacob Jensen said in the statement.

“Danish farmers have been through a tough summer, first with extraordinary drought and then with a very wet July, which has given the farmers difficult working conditions,” Jensen said.

The EU Commission has made a total amount of 330 million euros available for drought aid, the ministry said. Denmark's allocation of just over 47 million kroner, or 6.35 million euros, will be paid out by January 31st next year.

The money will be distributed to applicants for the agricultural grundbetaling or basic payment in 2023, based on the number of per hectares for which basic payment was applied for.

Grundbetaling is the basic element of the agricultural aid that all farmers who have more than two hectares of agricultural land can apply for in Denmark.