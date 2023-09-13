Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Cruise ship runs aground in Greenland fjord



A cruise ship with more than 200 people aboard has run aground in a remote Greenland fjord but no injuries were reported, Denmark's navy said yesterday.

"The Ocean Explorer ran aground Monday in the Alpefjord northeast of Greenland and has been unable to refloat itself," a spokeswoman for the Danish navy's Arctic Command in Greenland, Camilla Schouw Broholm, told news wire AFP.

"There are no injuries and the vessel has not sustained any damage," Schouw Broholm said.

"Our operations centre made contact with the ship. There are 206 passengers and crew on board," she added.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

Vocabulary: grundstødt – run aground

Denmark to give Ukraine $833 million for military gear

Denmark will give Ukraine a further 5.8 billion kroner ($833 million), mainly to finance air defences, ammunition and tanks, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

"For Ukraine to be able to continue defending itself against Russia's illegal invasion, it is essential that countries like Denmark maintain their military and economic support," Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.

Before this announcement, Denmark's total aid pledged to Ukraine was 13.6 billion kroner.

"We are doing this today with the largest Danish financial contribution to date," he said.

Spread across three years, the donation is the Scandinavian country's 12th and will cover tanks, vehicles, tank ammunition and anti-aircraft guns.

Vocabulary: militært udstyr – military hardware/equipment

Danish-Icelandic artist wins prestigious international award

Olafur Eliasson, a Danish-Icelandic artist and sculptor, is among laureates of the prestigious Praemium Imperiale, known as the "Nobel of the Arts", announced yesterday.

Eliasson was one of the five winners unveiled simultaneously in Paris, London and Berlin.

Born in 1967 in Denmark, Eliasson spent his childhood in Iceland closely involved with the environmental movement that has continued to inspire his sculptures.

His works have been exhibited across the world while his architectural designs, including Copenhagen’s Circle Bridge and the Rainbow Panorama on the roof of the ARoS museum in Aarhus, are prominent in Denmark.

The Praemium Imperiale, which honours artists in painting, sculpture, theatre/cinema, music and architecture, was created in 1988 by the Japan Art Association and grants each laureate 15 million yen (around 96,000 euros). Prince Hitachi, uncle of Emperor Naruhito of Japan, will oversee the prize-giving ceremony in Tokyo on October 18th.

Vocabulary: en fremtrædende kunstner – a prominent artist

Government announces 39 measures against gang crime

The government yesterday presented a proposal including 39 measures it says will fight gang crime.

Proposals include harsher punishments and extended police power to use informers and phone tapping.

Justice Ministry figures state that 1,322 people are known to members of various organised crime gangs or groups in Denmark.

Justice Ministry figures state that 1,322 people are known to members of various organised crime gangs or groups in Denmark.

Vocabulary: telefonaflytning – phone tapping