Copenhagen keeps car-free and anti-crime nightlife zones

Advertisement

The limit on cars on narrow streets in areas thronging with bars and clubs was first introduced on June 1st in a bid to crack down on nighttime public disturbances.

People with certain types of convictions, such as violence or weapons possession, and bans from nightlife are not permitted within the zones or to visit bars or other establishments there between midnight and 5am.

The affected streets are all located in lively parts of the capital designated as "nightlife zones", which police monitor closely, and violations are subject to a 3,000 kroner fine.

The zones, initially in place until mid-September, will now be enforced for the next two years, police said in a statement on Thursday.

Advertisement

The nightlife zones are located near Copenhagen's City Hall, specifically Gothersgade and Vesterbrogade, along with Vestergade and Kødbyen, the old slaughterhouse neighbourhood in the popular Vesterbro district.

The non-driving zones include most of Nørregade; Gothersgade between Kongens Nytorv and Kongens Have, and an areas around Studiestræde and Vester Voldgade.

The crackdown does not affect residents, taxis or essential transport such as trash collection, ambulances and delivery vehicles.

“In a nightlife zone we are able to send away people with previous convictions for things like violence in nightlife, or who have created disturbances in nightlife in the past,” senior officer Tommy Laursen with Copenhagen Police said in the statement.

“This is therefore a good tool for us in our work to improve security for nightlife guests and residents in the area,” he said.