Copenhagen police to limit cars on busy nightlife streets

The affected streets are all located in lively parts of the capital designated as "nightlife zones", which police monitor closely, and violations from midnight to 5am will be subject to a 3,000 kroner fine.

"Drivers parade in their cars in the nightlife zones, they accelerate loudly, play loud music, scream at passers-by and generally create insecurity and traffic situations that are downright dangerous," Copenhagen police chief Tommy Laursen said.

"By banning car traffic, our aim is to prevent all of that," he added.

The zones are located near Copenhagen's City Hall, a popular pedestrian area and Kødbyen, the old slaughterhouse neighbourhood in the popular Vesterbro district.

The crackdown does not affect residents, taxis or essential transport such as trash collection, ambulances and delivery vehicles.