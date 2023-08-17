Jutland airport gets new direct route to Portuguese island

Advertisement

The once-weekly flight, which will begin operating in February, will thereby provide a direct connection between Jutland and the Portuguese island.

The announcement is part of Norwegian’s strategy to improve its range of services for customers based in Jutland, the company said in a press statement.

Madeira, located off the coast of West Africa, is an ideal destination for tourists “who want spectacular nature and culture combine with good weather during the cold Danish winter months,” Norwegian said in the statement.

“Together with our five direct routes from Aalborg to sunny Spanish destinations we are now offering a broad range of attractive routes during the upcoming winter,” commercial director Magnus Maursund said.

READ ALSO: Danes look abroad for holidays as rain dominates summer at home

Advertisement

The new route out of Aalborg “underlines our growth ambitions”, he said.

Norwegian currently operates flights from Aalborg to Barcelona, Alicante, Malaga and Mallorca and recently announced a new direct service to Tenerife. The company also offers a domestic flight between Aalborg and Copenhagen.

“There’s no doubt that [Norwegian’s] growing selection of routes from Aalborg Airport makes a difference to us as an airport and particularly for passengers who now have more destinations to choose from,” Aalborg Airport director Niels Nemmingsen said in the press statement.

Tickets for the new route can be purchased from Thursday. The first flight on the route will depart on February 6th 2024.