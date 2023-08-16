Denmark confirms extension of intensified border controls

Advertisement

Originally introduced on August 3rd, the heightened checks at the borders with Sweden and Germany had been due to expire on August 17th but will now continue into a third week.

A higher frequency of spot checks on borders is the primary feature for travellers of the tightened controls.

Denmark, along with Sweden, stepped up security at the beginning of the month following the backlash in several Muslim countries in response to public desecrations of the Quran in the Scandinavian countries.

Earlier this week, the country’s Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said the government was “taking seriously” a call by militant organisation al-Qaida for “revenge” attacks on the two Nordic countries over the Quran burnings.

The latest extension of the elevated controls comes after a recommendation from police security service PET, the National Police said in a statement.

The measure can also have a preventive effect, senior officer Peter Ekebjærg told news wire Ritzau.

“Retaining the intensified effort at the border is a security measure that should help to prevent people who pose a threat to the country's security from entering,” Ekebjærg said.

In both Denmark and Sweden, authorities are considering ways of limiting demonstrations involving the burning of the Quran while trying to balance the right to freedom of expression.