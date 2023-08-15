Denmark takes threat from al-Qaida seriously: Justice minister

Advertisement

“We have a threat level against Denmark that is serious and that has now been intensified recently,” Hummelgaard said.

The minister stressed that the public need not fear an attack, however.

“It’s important for me to say that we have highly competent and alert police and security services that are looking out for us,” he said.

The police security service PET on Monday told broadcaster TV2 that the As-Sahab Media Foundation, which functions as al-Qaida's media centre, published a call for Muslims to "take revenge" on Denmark and Sweden for the Quran-burning protests carried out over the past few months.

READ ALSO: Al-Qaida calls for 'revenge' attacks on Sweden and Denmark

Hummelgaard said there was a clear line between the recent Quran burnings and the threat from al-Qaida.

Advertisement

“Recent Quran burnings have caused significant negative attention from militant Islamists and that is significant for the threat level,” he said.

“That’s why this is something our security services and the government takes very seriously,” he said.

No new measures will be initiated by the government in response to the threat, he nevertheless said.

“It’s important for me to say that the terror threat against Denmark at the current time is unchanged at level four out of five, and it has been here for a long time,” he said.

It would take concrete knowledge of an impending attack for authorities to raise the level, he noted.

“That is fortunately not the case at the moment,” the minister said.

READ ALSO:

The government has already taken the step of intensifying border controls following backlash over the Quran desecrations, a measure in place since August 3rd.

PET said in a written statement to news wire Ritzau that it is monitoring the situation closely.

“PET is aware of the call to action [by al-Qaida, ed.]. There is no doubt that the recent Quran burnings in Denmark have resulted in significant negative attention from militant Islamists and others, which affects the threat level in Denmark and for Danish interests abroad,” the agency stated.

“PET is following the current situation closely and will continuously assess what this means for the overall threat level and will implement any necessary security measures. This will be done in close consultation with relevant authorities in Denmark and abroad,” it said.