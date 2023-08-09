Advertisement

Travel news

Denmark extends border controls after Quran burnings

Published: 9 Aug, 2023 CET. Updated: Wed 9 Aug 2023 11:32 CET
Intensified controls on Danish borders will continue for at least another week. Photo: Frank Cilius/Ritzau Scanpix

Denmark will extend the tighter border controls introduced following protests involving Quran burnings in recent months in the country and in neighbouring Sweden, the justice ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said in a statement that police "found it necessary to maintain the temporarily intensified efforts at the internal Danish borders",
citing a recommendation from the Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET).

Originally scheduled for a week after being introduced on August 3rd, the random checks at the borders with Sweden and Germany are now due to remain in
place until August 17th.

Denmark, along with Sweden, has stepped up security following the backlash in several Muslim countries in response to public desecrations of the Quran in the Scandinavian countries.

"The Quran burnings in recent times have an impact on the current threat level," Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard was quoted as saying in the statement.

"We are in a serious situation, where we continue to need stricter controls at the Danish borders to counter the threats Denmark faces."

In both countries, authorities are considering ways of limiting demonstrations involving the burning of the Koran while trying to balance the right to freedom of expression.

