‘Be yourself’: Your verdict on how to feel at home in Denmark

Denmark was recently rated as one of the hardest countries for foreigners to settle, with one issue standing out was that foreign residents said they found it hard to feel at home.

The Nordic country ranked 51st out of the 53 countries surveyed in the InterNations Expat Insider survey when it came to the “Ease of Settling In” index.

The survey found that international residents experience difficulty adapting to the local culture in Denmark, with 35 percent saying it was hard to acclimatise, compared to the global average of 18 percent.

Furthermore, 29 percent of those foreign residents surveyed stated they did not feel at home in Denmark, surpassing the global average of 20 percent.

Various factors might explain why Denmark can be a difficult place to settle down as a foreign newcomer and finding a sense of feeling at home has to be considered an important one among them.

We asked our readers in Denmark for their thoughts on this and advice about how to tackle the obstacle of feeling at home. You didn’t hold back with your responses.

“I may have switched my South American personality to a more Scandi way of being. It was not conscious. When I speak my mother tongue and am with other internationals, I relax more. I have tried my very best to fit in with a huge personal cost,” said Anne from Brazil, who has lived in Denmark for 12 years.

The best advice for newcomers to Denmark trying to settle in is “be yourself”, Anne said.

“It’s the only person you can be. It is charming to be original as long as you respect others and live in harmony,” she said.

The theme of staying true to one’s the cultural habits and mindset brought from your home country was also expressed by a reader who said she moved to Denmark from France two years ago.

“For me it has helped to not assimilate. So I still say ‘hello’ when I go into shops and cafes. I don’t do it like the Danes. Otherwise it would be too depressing,” she said.

“Try to do just as many things with Danes as with people from home. Keep it 50-50,” she added.

Jeanette from England, who has lived in Denmark for over five years, said she “embraces” being “British in a Danish environment”.

“I did try to be more Danish in the first year or so, but I soon realised that I was trying to fit in, and I wasn't being authentic. I need to belong in Denmark, not merely fit in. Now I am authentically myself,” Jeanette said.

Some home comforts and habits from the UK did help her to feel settled, she noted.

“We have carpets and curtains and a double duvet.... I also do all the cooking and have introduced my typical diet to the family. I have settled better since I stopped trying to be Danish,” she said.

Jeanette also voiced the mantra of “be yourself”.

“Just be yourself. Don't try and fit in... focussing on finding a sense of belonging. Be you, in your new environment. I find Danes accept that as they can tell I am being authentic and genuine. I respect their culture and habits, but I also embrace my own,” she advised.

Others suggested that physical activities, rather than state of mind, can help to feel at home in Denmark.

“Learning the language, getting used to the weather by enjoying cold swimming, knowing the history” are some things one reader, who did not give a name, said he did.

“I tried to have new experience on various aspects, from food to work style”, he said.

“Be open to ask to be part of things despite the fact that it is possible to hear ‘no’” most of the time, he said.

It’s also important to know that “here is Danish realm and should be accepted as it is and you should not try to change it or criticize everything you don't like,” he advised.

One reader, Aleks, who is from Central Eastern Europe and has lived in Copenhagen for three years, told us he made the conscious decision not to engage with Danish life, saying he didn't need it to feel at home.

“I did nothing to adapt to Danish culture as I have come here to do my job as long as I want and then move on,” he said.

“Not everybody wants to settle, wants to fit in, wants to learn the language or have that hygge feeling that actually only means we cannot go outside because of weather so we need to make do,” he said.

“I am an international worker so I am at home everywhere and nowhere and I am fine with that. I live my life exactly as I have always lived it in terms of everyday habits here,” he also said.

For those hoping to feel at home in Denmark, Aleks said “know who you are”.

“Are you someone who needs or wants to grow roots in Denmark? If yes, be prepared to invest heavily. If not, why bother?”, he said.