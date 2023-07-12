Why do foreigners find Denmark such a difficult country to settle in?

Denmark ranked 51 out of the 53 destinations surveyed as part of the InterNations Expat Insider survey when it came to the Ease of Settling In Index. It was placed in the bottom ten globally for every subcategory and factor in this index.

The survey findings shed light on the struggle some international residents face in adapting to the local culture in Denmark, with 35 percent expressing difficulty in acclimatising, compared to the global average of 18 percent.

Here are five reasons why life as an international in Denmark can be hard for some foreign residents.

Language

It’s perhaps an obvious one to start with but there's no getting around the fact that learning to speak Danish is a challenge. The grammar and sentence structures are nothing out of the ordinary but pronouncing Danish words is where many internationals struggle.

There are a huge number of vowel sounds, including four variations of 'ø'; a ‘d’ that is formed somewhere in the back of your throat and an 'r' that requires some speech therapy sessions to master.

Get the pronunciation slightly wrong and you have no chance of being understood. This difficulty, coupled with the fact Danes speak excellent English, means attempts at speaking the language are often cut short with a sympathetic smile and switch to English. It can undermine an international's efforts of learning the language, which may have involved hours of dedication and studying, as well as knock their confidence.

Tip: The key is to not take it too personally. It unfortunately happens to most internationals on a daily basis. Keep starting the conversation in Danish, even if it ends up changing to English and persist as much as you can. If you can find a Danish person to practice speaking the language with, this can be a huge confidence booster and equip you with some key phrases.

Cost of housing

Finding a place to make your home is fundamental to having a sense of belonging. 29 percent of foreign residents surveyed the InterNations Expat Insider report, stated they did not feel at home in Denmark, surpassing the global average of 20 percent.

The rental market in Denmark, particularly in Copenhagen is difficult to navigate. Landlords often ask for three months' rent as a deposit, plus three months' rent in advance, and a payment of rent for the first month. It is almost a house deposit to secure a rented home. Some properties require you to provide your own light fixtures and blinds; others want your deposit to cover repainting and re-sanding the floors when you leave; others have time-limited contracts.

In the InterNations Expat Insider survey, Denmark was ranked 45 out of 53 countries in the Housing category, where 44 percent of people said they were discontent with affordable housing in the country, compared to 31 percent globally.