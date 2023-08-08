TELL US: What do you do to feel at home in Denmark?

Advertisement

Denmark ranked 51st out of the 53 countries surveyed in a recent InterNations Expat Insider survey when it came to the Ease of Settling In Index.

It was placed in the bottom ten globally for every subcategory and factor in this index, with "settling in" among notable areas where Denmark scored poorly.

The survey found that international residents experience difficulty adapting to the local culture in Denmark, with 35 percent saying it was hard to acclimatise, compared to the global average of 18 percent.

Furthermore, 29 percent of those foreign residents surveyed stated they did not feel at home in Denmark, surpassing the global average of 20 percent.

Various factors might explain why Denmark can be a difficult place to settle down as a foreign newcomer and finding a sense of feeling at home has to be considered an important one among them.

Therefore, we’d like to hear about your experiences. Take a look at the survey below and let us know. We’ll gather the responses in an article in the near future.