KEY POINTS: How is transport affected by weather in Denmark on Tuesday?

National operator DSB states on its website that it will operate a lower frequency of services today due to the weather.

The exact timetable changes are not detailed but passengers are advised to check the Rejseplanen website or app frequently throughout the day.

The InterCity services between Aarhus and Copenhagen, and between Østerport station in Copenhagen and Esbjerg, are running normally, DSB said early on Tuesday.

Local services on Zealand and the line between Fredericia and Aarhus are among those likely to see disruptions.

The Danish Road Directorate (Vejdirektoratet) has meanwhile advised “wind-sensitive” vehicles not to use the Øresund Bridge for the next 24 hours as of Monday evening, due to the high winds. The same advisory applies on the Vejle Fjord Bridge, where the speed limit was reduced to 80 km/h.

Below follows an overview of the current status of delays and disruptions across the country at the time of writing, as reported by broadcaster DR and announced by national operators.

Rail

S-trains (metropolitan overground trains in Copenhagen) speeds limited to 80 km/h. This can cause delays and changed departure times.

Departures limited to one train per hour on the following Arriva-operated routes: Herning–Struer; Herning–Aarhus; Struer–Aarhus via Viborg.

National rail operators DSB has reduced sercices across the country. Passengers are advised to check journey details via Rejseplanen.

Local services in North Zealand switched to Saturday timetable for the rest of Tuesday: Nærumbanen, Frederiksværkbanen, Lille Nord, Hornbækbanen and Gribskovbanen lines are those affected.

Bridges

Øresund Bridge: Wind-sensitive vehicles advised against using bridge

Vejle Fjord Bridge: Wind-sensitive vehicles advised against using bridge, speed limit temporarily limited to 80 km/h

Great Belt Bridge: Danish Road Directorate advises gusts of wind can affect driving

Svendborgsund Bridge: Strong winds advisory

Farø Bridge: Wind-sensitive vehicles advised against using bridge

Ferries

Various cancellations or delays, passengers are therefore advised to check journeys before departure.