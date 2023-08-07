Denmark wave farewell to World Cup after defeat to hosts Australia

Advertisement

Goals in each half from the Matildas in the last-16 tie took the co-hosts through to a quarter-final against either France or Morocco.

Denmark had approached the game as optimistic underdogs having reached the World Cup knockout stages for the first time in 28 years, in what was their first appearance at the tournament since 2015.

But a toothless performance from the Danes saw Australia progress to the quarter final, where they will meet either France or Morocco.

Denmark coach Lars Søndergaard said he was "proud but disappointed", having seen his side have the better of the opening part of the game.

"The match today was decided by Australia's effectiveness in front of goal and us not being so efficient in front of goal," he said.

"I think we started better. Up until the 1-0, I think we were the better team and played a very good game up until then."

“I feel we did everything we could. There were some areas where we weren't good enough, but I think we can be proud,” he told Danish TV channel TV3.

Søndergaard had previously announced he will quit as national team coach after the World Cup.

“We had hoped we could get to the final, but it was (still) a fantastic moment to be involved in. I just have to let it sink in before I can say what I really feel,” he told TV3.