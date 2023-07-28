How to watch the Women’s World Cup in Denmark

Advertisement

Denmark won their opening game against China and were narrowly beaten by England in the second round of group matches of Friday, and there is plenty of action yet to come.

The Danish women’s national team, Kvindelandsholdet, will be looking to defeat tournament debutants Haiti in their final group match on Tuesday August 1st. A win is likely to see the Danes through to the round of 16.

If you want to follow Denmark or any other team through the World Cup, there’s good news and bad: all the matches are being broadcast in Denmark, but they are not on free to air channels.

Meanwhile, time differences mean that you may occasionally have to get up in the early hours of the morning to catch the earlier matches, and then struggle bleary-eyed through your working day, or persuade someone to write a note to your boss on your behalf.

You’ll need a subscription to streaming service Viaplay to watch any of the action from the women’s World Cup, not just Denmark’s games.

Denmark’s group matches will be shown on the TV3 channel, which can be streamed for 269 kroner per month if you choose Viaplay’s “Film &Serier” package and select the extra channels.

If you want to watch matches not involving Denmark, you’ll need channels TV3+, TV3 Sport and TV3 Max, which are broadcasting the action. These are premium channels so you’ll need the full package from the streaming service, which costs an eye-watering 589 kroner per month.

This doesn’t mean you need to pay a fortune forever – you can cancel your subscription any time (like at the end of the tournament) if you want to, and you will still have access until the end of the current month, which you’ll already have paid for.

You can also sign up for a free one-week trial with Viaplay but will need to remember to cancel if you don’t want it to automatically upgrade to a subscription at the end of that week.

It should be noted that a direct subscription with Viaplay isn’t the only way to access these channels. You can also get streaming channels through your broadband or mobile subscription packages, which can give you access to services like Viaplay. For more information, ask your provider or shop around.

The broadcasting schedule for the remaining group stage games in Denmark is as follows:

Friday, July 28th

1pm China v Haïti (Viaplay/TV3+)

Saturday, July 29th

9.30am Sweden v Italy (Viaplay/TV3+)

12noon France v Brazil (Viaplay/TV3+)

2.30pm Panama v Jamaica (Viaplay/TV3 SPORT)

Sunday, July 30th

6.30am South Korea v Morocco (Viaplay/TV3 SPORT)

9am Switzerland v New Zealand (Viaplay/TV3 MAX) / Norway v Philippines (Viaplay/TV3 SPORT)

11.30am Germany v Colombia (Viaplay/TV3 SPORT)

Monday, July 31st

9am Costa Rica v Zambia (Viaplay/TV3 MAX) / Japan v Spain (Viaplay/TV3 SPORT)

12noon Canada v Australia (Viaplay/TV3 SPORT) / Ireland v Nigeria (Viaplay/TV3 MAX)

Tuesday, August 1st

9am Portugal v USA (Viaplay/TV3 SPORT) / Vietnam v Netherlands (Viaplay/TV3 MAX)

1pm Haïti v Denmark (Viaplay/TV3) / China v England (Viaplay/TV3+)

Wednesday, August 2nd

9am South Africa v Italy (Viaplay/TV3 Max) / Argentina v Sweden (Viaplay/TV3+)

12noon Panama v France (Viaplay/TV3 SPORT) / Jamaica v Brazil (Viaplay/TV3+)