TELL US: How did you make friends in Denmark?

Denmark ranked 51st out of the 53 countries surveyed in the recent InterNations Expat Insider survey when it came to the Ease of Settling In Index.

It was placed in the bottom ten globally for every subcategory and factor in this index – not least the Finding Friends subcategory, where Denmark was place 53rd and last.

Some 66 percent of those surveyed in Denmark found it challenging to make local friends, compared to the global average of 36 percent.

Various factors might explain why Denmark can be a difficult place to settle down as a foreign newcomer, but the difficulty of making friends has to be considered an important one among them.

Therefore, we’d like to hear about your experiences. Take a look at the survey below and let us know. We’ll gather the responses in an article in the near future.