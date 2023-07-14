Copenhagen Airport braces for busiest travel day

Advertisement

While the expected surge in passengers may result in longer waiting times and congestion on Friday, Copenhagen Airport has been preparing for the influx by increasing staffing levels and training employees.

As summer is typically the busiest period for the airport, passengers are advised to arrive early be patience.

Additional staffing

Months of careful planning and staffing adjustments have been implemented to ensure smooth operations during the busiest travel day at Copenhagen Airport.

Christian Poulsen, the director of operations at the airport, told Danish broadcaster DR that the airport is committed to handling the high volume of travellers efficiently.

"We have been preparing for this day for months... There will be congestion and queues, but we aim to sort it out as quickly as possible," Poulsen said.

While some congestion and queues are expected, the airport team is working to minimise delays.

You can find the latest information on delays and cancellations on Copenhagen Airport's webpage, in the departures section.

Increasing travel demand

It seems that the recent string of volatile weather in Denmark, characterised by rain and lower temperatures, has fueled the desire for international travel among many Danes.

Denmark's largest travel company, Spies, reported a 74 percent increase in bookings compared to the previous week as people seek destinations with better weather conditions.

Air traffic controller dispute resolved

Copenhagen Airport faced challenges earlier in the year due to a protracted dispute between air traffic controllers and their employer, Naviair.

This resulted in frequent flight delays and inconveniences for passengers.

However, a settlement was reached just before the school summer holidays, alleviating concerns about unforeseen delays for summer holiday travellers.

READ MORE: Air traffic control deal could 'bring calm' after delays at Copenhagen Airport

The resolution of the conflict also reassured passengers ahead of the summer holiday season.

Travel tips

As Copenhagen Airport braces for its busiest travel day, it is important to be well-prepared and follow some practical advice to ensure a smooth journey.

The airport recommends arriving at least two hours before departure for European destinations and three hours before for non-European destinations.

Additionally, it's important to take advantage of online check-in, pack hand luggage correctly, and utilise special family slots at security checks in order to make your travel experience as stress-free as possible.