Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Risk of sudden rainstorm throughout the country

Meteorologists expect showers in the morning hours throughout Denmark, and the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) believes that locally they will be so strong that they might turn into cloudbursts. A cloudburst is a sudden violent rainstorm

The only area that won't be affected is the island of Bornholm, to the east of the rest of Denmark.

For the southwestern part of the country, there is a risk of cloudbursts from 10am to 2pm. In the rest of the country, the warning applies from 11am to 7pm.

During the afternoon, the weather will improve from the southwest, bringing sunshine.

The temperature will range between 16 and 23 degrees. It will be coolest in North Jutland, while the temperature will peak in the southern end of Jutland.

Struggles with full-time schooling on the rise among Danish children

Growing numbers of Danish children face challenges in attending school full-time.

Approximately nine out of ten primary schools in Denmark now have students attending school for reduced hours.

While their peers attend regular classes, a significant number of students remain at home and only attend primary school for a limited time.

A recent inspection of documents revealed that in 517 schools, nine out of ten primary schools, students have reduced timetables, the Danish Broadcasting Corporation (DR) reported on Monday.

According to Frederikke Skaaning Knage, a PhD student researching school refusal at Aarhus University, public schools lack sufficient knowledge on supporting struggling students, which has led to the adoption of a temporary solution where students are physically present less often.

Political parties divided over a smoking ban in outdoor dining areas

Just over half the Danish public wants to remove cigarettes from outdoor seating areas in restaurants and cafes, a survey conducted by Epinion for DR shows.

Fifty-one percent of respondents believe that politicians should prohibit smoking in outdoor dining areas in Denmark.

The idea is commendable, according to the Danish Social Liberal Party (Radikale Venstre), which is willing to consider whether the current legislation needs updating.

On the other hand, the Liberal Alliance party believes that restaurateurs should decide for themselves whether smoking is allowed in outdoor dining areas.

In June, Minister of Health Sophie Løhde (Venstre, The Liberal Party of Denmark) initiated discussions with various Danish parliamentary parties regarding the prevention of nicotine, tobacco, and alcohol use, with a specific focus on young individuals.

Klampenborg: 71-year-old man found lifeless in the water at Bellevue Beach

A man was found lifeless in the water at Bellevue Beach, which is located at Klampenborg, north of Copenhagen, on Sunday.

The information was announced by David Buch of the North Zealand Police, TV 2 reported on Sunday afternoon.

On Twitter, the police stated that the man was 71 years old.

"Beachgoers initiated first aid on the spot. They managed to restore the man's pulse and breathing, and he is on his way to the hospital in an ambulance, along with his wife," the police wrote.