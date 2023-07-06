Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Advertisement

Field’s shooter sentenced to psychiatric care as trial concludes

Copenhagen District Court yesterday sentenced a 23-year-old man who opened fire at the Field’s mall on July 3rd last year, killing three and injuring dozens, to a secure psychiatric unit.

The Copenhagen district court found the man guilty of three counts of manslaughter -- having killed a 46-year-old man, a 17-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy -- and 30 counts of attempted manslaughter.

The court also found that the man was "mentally ill" and was therefore acquitted from serving a jail sentence and was instead sentenced to a placement in the closed ward of a forensic psychiatry department. "No maximum time" was defined for the stay.

Arrested outside the Field's shopping centre just after the shooting, the man, who has a history of mental illness, has been remanded in a closed psychiatric ward awaiting his trial.

In the months following the shooting, a commission probing possible flaws in the shooter's mental health care concluded that, even if his care had been better, it is not certain his actions would have been prevented.

According to his lawyer, the young man has little memory of the day of the shooting, which is why he pleaded not guilty while not contesting the facts put forward by the prosecution.

Vocabulary: forvaring – indefinite detention/prison sentence

Police investigate suspicious car near Swedish Embassy

A bomb disposal team was among the police response to a suspicious-looking vehicle that was left near the Swedish Embassy at the Skt. Annæs Plads square in Copenhagen yesterday afternoon.

Police receive reports that the car, a Mazda 3, had driven quickly onto the pavement before the driver hurried away.

“We then investigated this car on every joint and corner – including for any form of bomb in it, and there wasn’t,” senior officer Dyre Sønnicksen told news wire Ritzau.

“We must find the owner and find out what all this is about. It is, as we said, a bit suspicious,” he said but added the police do not regard the driver as dangerous.

The area was closed off by police while the car was investigated but it was later transported away and cordons removed.

Vocabulary: mistænkelig – suspicious

McDonald’s in Denmark stops using Russian fish

Danish McDonald’s restaurants longer use fish sourced from Russia in their burgers, the company said to newspaper Politiken.

“The fish we use today in our Filet-O-Fish is MSC-certified Alaska pollock from the USA,” head of communication with McDonald’s Denmark Fannie Pramming told the newspaper.

McDonald’s has previously used fish imported to Denmark from Russia by the Danish company Espersen, the largest producer of fish product in the country. But that stopped in October last year, the spokesperson said. Politicians in Denmark have previously criticised the fast food giant for using the imported Russian fish in light of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Vocabulary: alaskasej – Alaska pollock

Danish tennis star Rune could take on Wimbledon ‘bad boy’ mantle

John McEnroe, Ivan Lendl, Nick Kyrgios… and Holger Rune? The Wimbledon tennis tournament has had its share of love-them-or-hate-them men’s players in the past.

Denmark’s emerging talent Holger Rune is happy to be the wild man of Wimbledon in the absence of volatile Australian Kyrgios, he said yesterday according to news wire AFP.

Kyrgios, the 2022 runner-up, is missing from the All England Club this year after withdrawing due to injury, leaving a void that crowd-pleasing Rune is eager to fill.

Asked if he is the man to bring some "character" to Wimbledon, Rune said: "We'll see. There is one guy I know that made the final last year that has plenty of attitude, for sure.

"It's obviously a very traditional tournament. I think many players that have been doing well in this tournament are very passionate on the court. I don't think I'm the only one.

"But everybody does their thing different. It's just about being yourself because that's where you can prevail with your best tennis."

Vocabulary: kontroversiel – controversial

Danish astronaut Mogensen to launch on August 15th

The Danish astronaut from the European Space Agency, Andreas Mogensen, will launch on his next mission to the International Space Station on August 15th, he said on Twitter after the date was confirmed by NASA.

Mogensen became the first Dane in space on his previous and only other mission to date in 2015.

He will conduct a large number of experiments during the mission and will travel to the space station as the first non-American pilot of a SpaceX rocket from the company founded by Twitter and Tesla owner Elon Musk.

Vocabulary: forsøg – tests/experiments