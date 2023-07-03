Field’s: Copenhagen mall asks for donations instead of flowers on anniversary of shooting
A minute’s silence was held at the Field’s shopping mall in Copenhagen on Monday, a year after a fatal shooting attack that cost three people their lives.
A 17-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl and a 46-year-old man lost their lives in the shooting on July 3rd last year. Several others were injured, some seriously after being hit by shots.
The gunman, a 23-year-old man, is currently on trial for the shooting, with the court proceedings scheduled to conclude this week.
Field’s management on Monday encouraged the public to make donations to the charity Headspace, in preference to placing flowers at the shopping centre, which is located in the Ørestad area south of central Copenhagen.
“Headspace works actively to help psychiatrically vulnerable children and young people all over the country. We think that’s a good cause to support,” the centre said in a statement.
The 23-year-old who has been charged with the shooting was in contact with mental health services in Copenhagen prior to committing the lethal attack.
