IN PICTURES: Thunderstorms over Denmark as summer weather turns
Thunder, heavy rain and hail moved across Denmark on Wednesday as a cold front brought a dramatic change of weather to the Nordic country.
After an extended spell of dry and hot weather – with over two weeks passing without a single drop of rain at one point – rainstorms splashed their way across Denmark on Monday.
The first downpour was registered by national Met office DMI at Skovlund in West Jutland, where 17.9 millimetres of rain fell within 30 minutes.
Heavy clouds near Holstebro in West Jutland. Photo: Morten Stricker/Jysk Fynske Medier/Ritzau Scanpix
Several places across Jutland, including Vejle, Billund, Kolding, Ikast-Brande, Herning, Varde, Ringkøbing-Skjern and Hedensted have also been drenched with similar heavy rain spells this morning.
Rain reduces visibility on the Great Belt Bridge. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix
Vejle saw the highest intensity of rainfall according to DMI, with 23.8 millimetres within a 30-minute period.
Photo: Morten Stricker/Jysk Fynske Medier/Ritzau Scanpix
The definition of a “downpour” or “cloudburst” (skybrud in Danish) is more than 15 millimetres of rain inside 30 minutes.
Dark clouds passing from Funen towards Zealand. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix
More heavy rain is expected throughout the afternoon as the weather front moves west across the country.
READ ALSO: Hail, thunder and downpours: Weather warning issued for Denmark on Monday
A flooded street in the town of Svendborg on Monday 26th June. Photo: Tim K. Jensen/Ritzau Scanpix
Comments
See Also
After an extended spell of dry and hot weather – with over two weeks passing without a single drop of rain at one point – rainstorms splashed their way across Denmark on Monday.
The first downpour was registered by national Met office DMI at Skovlund in West Jutland, where 17.9 millimetres of rain fell within 30 minutes.
Several places across Jutland, including Vejle, Billund, Kolding, Ikast-Brande, Herning, Varde, Ringkøbing-Skjern and Hedensted have also been drenched with similar heavy rain spells this morning.
Vejle saw the highest intensity of rainfall according to DMI, with 23.8 millimetres within a 30-minute period.
The definition of a “downpour” or “cloudburst” (skybrud in Danish) is more than 15 millimetres of rain inside 30 minutes.
More heavy rain is expected throughout the afternoon as the weather front moves west across the country.
READ ALSO: Hail, thunder and downpours: Weather warning issued for Denmark on Monday
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.