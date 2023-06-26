IN PICTURES: Thunderstorms over Denmark as summer weather turns

Advertisement

After an extended spell of dry and hot weather – with over two weeks passing without a single drop of rain at one point – rainstorms splashed their way across Denmark on Monday.

The first downpour was registered by national Met office DMI at Skovlund in West Jutland, where 17.9 millimetres of rain fell within 30 minutes.

Heavy clouds near Holstebro in West Jutland. Photo: Morten Stricker/Jysk Fynske Medier/Ritzau Scanpix

Several places across Jutland, including Vejle, Billund, Kolding, Ikast-Brande, Herning, Varde, Ringkøbing-Skjern and Hedensted have also been drenched with similar heavy rain spells this morning.

Rain reduces visibility on the Great Belt Bridge. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Vejle saw the highest intensity of rainfall according to DMI, with 23.8 millimetres within a 30-minute period.

Photo: Morten Stricker/Jysk Fynske Medier/Ritzau Scanpix

The definition of a “downpour” or “cloudburst” (skybrud in Danish) is more than 15 millimetres of rain inside 30 minutes.

Dark clouds passing from Funen towards Zealand. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

More heavy rain is expected throughout the afternoon as the weather front moves west across the country.

A flooded street in the town of Svendborg on Monday 26th June. Photo: Tim K. Jensen/Ritzau Scanpix