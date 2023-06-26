Hail, thunder and downpours: Weather warning issued for Denmark on Monday

Advertisement

Downpours, thunder and even hail is forecast across the country, national meteorological office DMI said early on Monday.

An alert for category 2 “dangerous” weather was issued for the northern half of Jutland and all of Zealand including Copenhagen. Funen will get “severe” weather whild the southern part of Jutland is “at risk of” severe weather, DMI said in a weather alert.

DMI varsel om kraftig torden, lokale skybrud, hagl og vindstød : https://t.co/7kpLEKVvuL pic.twitter.com/Jbnv4Ersdv — DMI (@dmidk) June 26, 2023

“A cold front will pass Denmark from the west during the course of the day,” DMI said in the weather alert.

“The weather situation is currently uncertain in relation to how heavy the rain will be but it looks like there will be downpours, hail, thunder and strong winds in the northern and eastern parts of Jutland, Funen, Zealand and Bornholm,” it said.

The heaviest rain is expected in North and East Jutland, Zealand and the Lolland and Falster islands, it said.

Between 25 and 35 millimetres of rain could fall within 30 minutes in these areas.

Advertisement

Category 2 or “dangerous” weather means weather can “affect your surroundings and disrupt traffic and supplies”, DMI states.

“Follow the advice of authorities and be extra alert when outside,” it advises.

Weather developments can be followed on DMI’s website and app.