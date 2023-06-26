Advertisement

Hail, thunder and downpours: Weather warning issued for Denmark on Monday

The Local
Published: 26 Jun, 2023 CET. Updated: Mon 26 Jun 2023 09:52 CET
Hail, thunder and downpours: Weather warning issued for Denmark on Monday
Denmark's weather could turn on Monday with hail and thunder. File photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

Denmark could see a drastic change to its recent hot summer weather on Monday, with national Met office DMI issuing a warning for severe weather in parts of the country.

Downpours, thunder and even hail is forecast across the country, national meteorological office DMI said early on Monday.

An alert for category 2 “dangerous” weather was issued for the northern half of Jutland and all of Zealand including Copenhagen. Funen will get “severe” weather whild the southern part of Jutland is “at risk of” severe weather, DMI said in a weather alert.

“A cold front will pass Denmark from the west during the course of the day,” DMI said in the weather alert.

“The weather situation is currently uncertain in relation to how heavy the rain will be but it looks like there will be downpours, hail, thunder and strong winds in the northern and eastern parts of Jutland, Funen, Zealand and Bornholm,” it said.

The heaviest rain is expected in North and East Jutland, Zealand and the Lolland and Falster islands, it said.

Between 25 and 35 millimetres of rain could fall within 30 minutes in these areas.

Category 2 or “dangerous” weather means weather can “affect your surroundings and disrupt traffic and supplies”, DMI states.

“Follow the advice of authorities and be extra alert when outside,” it advises.

Weather developments can be followed on DMI’s website and app.

