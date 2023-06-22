Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Advertisement

Government will not do more to recover ‘mink texts’

Text messages sent by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen during the 2020 “mink scandal” and were subsequently deleted will not be recovered, the government has said. That means that no further steps will be taken by the government to recover the texts.

IT staff attached to the government were unable to recover the texts as part of the inquiry into the scandal, which concluded last year, but recent claims have suggested that the texts could still be recreated if the government approached Apple itself and requested the relevant data from the PM’s old iPhone.

That came after the Danish Defence Intelligence Service, which leads the country's cybersecurity and surveillance, said it cannot recover the text messages .

Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard told news wire Ritzau that “a number of experts in different ways have suggested that there is no point in asking Apple to recreate the messages”.

In late 2020, Frederiksen’s government took the decision to cull all minks on Danish fur farms due to concerns over Covid-19 mutations in the animals. The order to cull the minks was subsequently found to be illegal.

The messages could have given better oversight into the government’s internal communication at the time.

Vocabulary: eksperter – experts

Police call for witnesses after shooting at Nørrebro hair salon

Copenhagen Police are searching for a gunman who briefly entered a hair salon on Nørrebrogade in the city’s Nørrebro district on Tuesday, shot another man and then fled.

“He was actually only in there for seven seconds,” Bo Hass Jensen of Copenhagen Police told news wire Ritzau. The incident occurred just before 6pm and the victim was working in the salon. His condition is stable, police said Tuesday.

The gunman escaped the scene on a dark BMX bike, Jensen said. He was masked and dressed from head to toe in dark clothing, which is likely to have stood out on a hot summer’s day.

“We are very interested in what became of him after he disappeared from there. So anyone who has seen the slightest thing, we’d like to hear from,” Jensen said.

Police have not released any information about a motive.

Vocabulary: flygtede – fled

Netflix and Danish film industry agree rights deal

Danish film industry personnel have agreed on a rights deal with streaming giant Netflix, publication Mediawatch reported yesterday.

The deal means Netflix is obliged to pay initial and ongoing royalties to people who work in front of and behind the camera in Denmark’s film industry on Danish Netflix productions.

Actors, directors and writers are all covered by the deal.

Vocabulary: rettighedsvederlag – royalties

Aarhus city government approves extension of harbour development

A majority in the Aarhus municipal government yesterday voted through a proposal to extend development of the city’s harbour area by 84 hectares.

The approval has been in the works since 2018 and has met with local resistance due to concerns about its impact on local marine habitats, the environment and the appearance of the harbour.

It was voted through by the four biggest parties in the city government: the Social Democrats, Conservatives, Liberals and Socialist People’s Party, newspaper Jyllands-Posten reported.

The first new phase of development at the harbour is expected to be completed by 2030.

Vocabulary: udvidelse – extension