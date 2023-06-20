Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Danish intelligence cannot restore deleted mink text messages

The Danish Defence Intelligence Service, which leads the country's cybersecurity and surveillance, cannot recover the text messages deleted by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and other senior officials at the time the decision was taken to order the destruction of Denmark's entire population of farmed minks.

"Can messages be recreated today if a warrant is given for it? The Center for Cyber ​​Security says that it is not possible. The answer is no," Acting Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen (V) said at a short press conference on Monday. "I am sad to note that the data that was there is no longer here."

He said he was not willing to see if Apple, the company who supplied the ministerial phones, had the data.

"I have seen that there has been a discussion about whether I should contact Apple. I don't know how to contact Apple," he said. "I am of the opinion that I have done my part."

Danish vocabulary: slettede - deleted

Damaged overhead line delays trains in Southern Denmark

A Damaged overhead line at Vojens on Monday evening has led to trains being cancelled or delayed between Fredericia and Sønderborg and Fredericia and Flensburg, Denmark's train company DSB announced on Tuesday morning.

"If you are travelling with the direct train between Copenhagen central station and Hamburg, you must change trains in Padborg," the company writes.

According to P4 Trafik Syddanmark, delays are expected to last until 9pm on Tuesday.

Danish vocabulary: en køreledning - an overhead line

Denmark scraps language test for nurses from non-EU countries

Nurses from or trained in countries outside of the EU or EEA will no longer be required to pass a Danish language test to be approved to work in Denmark.

The change takes effect as of Monday, the Danish Patient Safety Authority (DPSA) confirmed in a statement. The rule change applies to applications already received by the agency as well as to future applications from nurses for authorisation to work in Denmark.

Instead, nurses who relocate from outside of the EU to work in Denmark will be assessed during a six-month probationary period of work before their authorisation is approved.

“When your education is considered suitable for trial by us, you must complete a probationary position lasting six months, after which you can obtain Danish authorisation,” DPSA said in the statement.

Danish vocabulary: sprogprøve - language test

Sankt Hans bonfires banned in most of Denmark but could go ahead in Copenhagen

Denmark’s traditional midsummer Sankt Hans celebrations will take place without the customary bonfires in Jutland and on Funen due to wildfire risk.

All municipalities west of the Great Belt – meaning all of Jutland and Funen as well as islands like Langeland and Ærø – will have a ban against either open air fires or against bonfires specifically in place on Sankt Hans Eve this Friday, June 23rd.

The bans were confirmed on Monday to news wire Ritzau by the Danish Emergency Management Agency (Beredskabsstyrelsen, DEMA), the national agency for emergency services including fire services. Bonfire bans will also be in place in several municipalities east of the Great Belt Bridge, including parts of western Zealand, northeastern town Heslingør and Tisvilde Hegn as well as on Baltic Sea island Bornholm.

The ban covers any Sankt Hans bonfires that could be lit from the morning of June 23rd until the following morning, including bonfires on rafts launched onto lakes and in private gardens, broadcaster DR reports.

As things stand, bonfires could therefore still go ahead in Copenhagen and some parts of Zealand, as well as on eastern islands Lolland, Falster and Møn. In these areas, the size of binfires should bne considered with “common sense” DEMA director for eastern Denmark Rasmus Storgaard told DR.

Danish vocabulary: afbrændingsforbud - fire ban