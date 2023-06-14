Further Danish rail disruptions as DSB staff strike continues

Advertisement

Train services between Aarhus, Odense and Copenhagen, Kalundborg, Holbæk and Copenhagen, Nykøbing Falster, Næstved and Copenhagen, and Helsingør, Nivå and Copenhagen were all disrupted on Wednesday due to a continuing strike by DSB's train maintenance staff.

On Monday, staff with the national rail operator DSB launched non-contractual stoppages in in protest at insufficient salary increases offered in negotiations.

As a result the company is facing an acute shortage of ready-to-run trains.

“This is because we are acutely short of ready-to-run trains after Tuesday’s non-contractual strikes at DSB workshops,” the company wrote on Twitter.

Staff responsible for maintaining trains staged a walkout on Monday, followed by maintenance staff on Tuesday.

The national chairman of the trade union for rail maintenance workers, Fællesorganisationen Jernbanedrift, has said that the strikes were in protest at DSB’s approach to wage negotiations, which he called a “dictated wage negotiation”.

As such, dialogue between the two sides appears currently to have broken down.

A wage increase of 2.7 percent was offered by DSB according to the union leader, Jens Kjeldsen.

“It didn’t matter what we offered. We could take the 2.7 percent or leave it. So we said we’d leave,” he said in comments to TV2 Øst.

The duration of the staff stoppages remains unclear at the time of writing.

“We don’t know whether the workers will come to work either later today or tomorrow morning. But even if they do, there will be a large backlog,” DSB’s head of information said on Tuesday, according to news wire Ritzau.