Danish rail strikes: What do passengers need to know?

National rail operator DSB says it expects rail services to be affected for several days as a result of strikes by staff.

On its website, DSB said on Tuesday that it expects the following routes to be particularly affected in the coming days:

Esbjerg-Odense-Copenhagen Airport

Aarhus-Odense-Copenhagen Central Station

Nykøbing F - Copenhagen Central Station

Both cancellations and a reduced number of carriages are expected. We will keep this article updated should DSB announce changes to the routes it expects to be disrupted.

Passengers are advised by DSB to check the Rejseplanen website and app before embarking on their journeys. The journey planner platform will be kept updated with changes resulting from the strikes.

If you have already purchased a seat reservation or discount Orange ticket for a specified departure, you may be unable to use them if, for example, a service is cancelled.

Orange tickets can be used on any other departure on the same route on the date of the ticket, DSB states on its website.

Orange tickets and seat reservations not used because of the strikes can be refunded on the day of their validity. The relevant links to claim refunds can be found on DSB’s website.

DSB also has a customer guarantee which allows passengers delayed by more than 30 minutes to claim compensation for their ticket. This is also done via the operator’s website.

Passengers who use the Rejsekort pre-pay travel card can also claim compensation for additional expenses if they are forced to use more expensive routes due to the strike. For this, you must contact DSB’s customer services centre.

Wildcat strikes by different groups of staff on Monday and Tuesday caused delays to services in different parts of Denmark.

There is no obvious solution to the problem, with DSB criticising the strikes as in breach of bargaining agreements, saying “´we believe in the Danish [labour] model and reaching solutions to disagreements through negotiations and not by refusing to work".

The national chairman of the trade union for rail maintenance workers, Fællesorganisationen Jernbanedrift, said that the strikes were in protest at DSB’s approach to wage negotiations, which he called a “dictated wage negotiation”.

As such, dialogue between the two sides appears currently to have broken down.

A wage increase of 2.7 percent was offered by DSB according to the union leader, Jens Kjeldsen.

“It didn’t matter what we offered. We could take the 2.7 percent or leave it. So we said we’d leave,” he said.

Monday’s strike involved a different group of staff who work with the preparation of trains for services.