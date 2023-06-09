Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Advertisement

Water companies suggest skipping home hot tubs and watering lawns

Danish water companies have asked consumers to consider their water use “with care”, including by skipping the use of garden hot tubs or pools and watering of lawns.

“Don’t water your lawn – it will become green again. When you water flowers, use a watering can, and do it in the evening and not during the day, when evaporation is high,” said Dorte Skræm, technical director of Danva, the sector organisation for water suppliers, in comments to news wire Ritzau.

Water works are currently putting in full efforts to cope with consumer demand amid an extended period of dry weather, Skræm also said.

Capacity problems are a possibility if large volumes are used at peak times, she said.

Vocabulary: fordampning – evaporation

Six men charged for scamming elderly persons

At least six people have been arrested and face preliminary charges for scamming elderly persons for an amount totalling up to half a million kroner, police in Copenhagen and Funen said in a statement yesterday.

The suspects, aged between 21 and 28, were arrested in a coordinated police action.

According to police, they contacted elderly women across Denmark by telephone and pretended to be employees from banks or payment company Nets, and tricked victims into handing over sensitive account information.

More arrests in the case are possible, police said.

Vocabulary: at svindle – to swindle, trick, scam

Danish firm enable North Korean trade fleet for years: report

A Denmark-based company run by a British national fraudulently insured dozens of North Korean ships for years in violation of UN sanctions, keeping Pyongyang's foreign trade afloat, a Danish newspaper revealed yesterday.

DGS Marine, which is no longer in operation, issued insurance certificates to dozens of North Korean ships between 2011 and 2016, enabling them to sail in international waters, Dagbladet Information reported, citing copies of the insurance contracts.

"According to our information, the number of certificates could be up to 100, which would represent just about the entire North Korean commercial fleet," one of the authors of the investigative report, Lasse Skou Andersen, told news wire AFP.

DGS Marine, founded by British national David Skinner, had no authority to issue insurance certificates, the paper said. The company was shut down after Skinner's death in August 2016.

Vocabulary: forsikring – insurance

Denmark sends emergency aid to Ukraine after destruction of dam

Denmark will send assistance to Ukrainian authorities responding to flooding in the Kherson region following the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka Dam, the Danish foreign ministry said.

Equipment from the Danish Emergency Management Agency (Beredsskabstyrelsen, DEMA) will be sent by the government, while the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) is also involved in the response, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

High-capacity pumps, tents for emergency shelter, three boats, transport pontoons and a generator are among equipment to be sent. UNOPS will send motorised water tankers among other donations.

The Nova Khakhova Dam is the sixth-largest and most southern dam on Ukraine’s Dnipro river. It was destroyed in an explosion on the early hours of Monday June 6th, resulting in major flooding with humanitarian and environmental consequences.

Vocabulary: oversvømmelse – flood