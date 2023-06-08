Denmark sends emergency aid to Ukraine after dam destroyed

Advertisement

Equipment from the Danish Emergency Management Agency (Beredsskabstyrelsen, DEMA) will be sent by the government, while the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) is also involved in the response, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

High-capacity pumps, tents for emergency shelter, three boats, transport pontoons and a generator are among equipment to be sent. UNOPS will send motorised water tankers among other donations.

“We have been in close dialogue with the Ukrainian authorities about what they need. We are able to help with equipment designed to respond to flooding, which makes Ukrainian emergency services able to react effectively and strongly,” Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy Dan Jørgensen said in the statement.

The government is sending disaster aid via DEMA and UNOPS at the request of Ukraine, according to the statement.

“The flooding puts a large part of Ukraine in a terrible situation and we must do what we can to help the Ukrainians,” acting Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.

The value of the donations totals 2.5 million kroner and is financed by the Foreign Ministry through Denmark’s international development aid budget, according to the statement.

The Nova Khakhova Dam is the sixth-largest and most southern dam on Ukraine’s Dnipro river. It was destroyed in an explosion on the early hours of Monday June 6th, resulting in major flooding and humanitarian and environmental consequences.

Around 16,000 people are affected by the flooding according to Ukrainian authorities.