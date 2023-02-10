Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

BREXIT

Britons told to leave Denmark over late residence applications could get reprieve

A large number of British nationals who face having to leave Denmark after missing a deadline to renew residence permits after Brexit could have their cases reassessed.

Published: 10 February 2023 19:22 CET
Britons told to leave Denmark over late residence applications could get reprieve
Danish immigration minister Kaare Dybvad Bek - here pictured when the coalition government was announced - has said help is on the way to British residents of Denmark who missed a post-Brexit deadline to renew their residence permits. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

Over 350 UK nationals resident in Denmark did not meet a December 31st 2021 deadline to submit applications to renew their residency permits under Denmark’s application of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

This resulted in many not having their residence permits renewed, but they may now be allowed to remain in the country after the immigration ministry said it wanted to help them.

Minister for Immigration and Integration Kaare Dybvad Bek confirmed in a written comment to newspaper Politiken that the affected British citizens in Denmark would be given assistance with the aim of enabling them to stay in the country.

“It has always been the government’s intention to make it easy and smooth for British citizens to stay in Denmark after Brexit. That’s why we must give a helping hand to those who did not apply in time,” Bek told the newspaper.

“I look forward to us hopefully soon being able to present a solution,” the minister said. 

The affected British nationals faced having to leave Denmark after the authority that processes the applications, the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI), began rejecting applications that were submitted late without what it deemed to be “reasonable” cause for a late submission.

The issue was complicated because SIRI did not send information letters about the application deadline directly to people who moved to Denmark from the UK after January 31st, 2020.

That meant many people – potentially in the thousands – were not directly notified that they needed to submit an application to update their residence status before December 31st, 2021. SIRI has previously stated it viewed “the circumstance that an applicant has not received an orientation letter is not, by our assessment, enough reason in itself for him or her not to comply with the application deadline”.

SIRI did send letters to over 19,000 British nationals in Denmark, but only to earlier movers — not those who registered after moving to the country between February and December 2020. Some 17,811 applications were received by SIRI before the deadline. 

According to figures provided by SIRI to The Local in January, 352 late applications have so far been received by the agency. Of these, 50 were rejected while 179 were pending. Some 113 had been approved despite late submission and 10 lapsed without an outcome. The figures cover late submissions from persons who both did and did not receive the information letters.

The Local has previously reported on individual Britons who faced having to leave homes, jobs and loved ones in Denmark over the issue.

READ ALSO:

Because of ongoing work at government level to find a resolution for the affected Britons, SIRI is no longer asking British nationals who submitted late applications to leave Denmark.

In a statement on its website, the agency wrote that “The Ministry of Immigration and Integration has stated that it seeks to find a solution for UK citizens and their family members who have not submitted an application for new residence documents under the Withdrawal Agreement between the EU and the United Kingdom before the deadline expired on 31 December 2021.”

“Following this statement… SIRI has decided that for the time being, SIRI will not reject pending applications with no reasonable reasons for not having met the deadline. Instead, these cases will be put on hold,” it said.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

BREXIT

Number of British citizens who move to Denmark at lowest in 15 years

Some 854 British citizens moved to Denmark in 2021, according to Statistics Denmark, the lowest number in 15 years.

Published: 8 February 2023 15:15 CET
Number of British citizens who move to Denmark at lowest in 15 years

The number of British citizens moving to Denmark in 2021 was 552 fewer than the year before in 2020 and 855 fewer than four years earlier, in 2017.

The figures from Statistics Denmark in the table below show the clear impact of Brexit. Britons voted in favour of Brexit in a June 2016 referendum and the UK’s exit from the EU was implemented at the end of 2020.

From this date onwards, British citizens have no longer been part of the EU and cannot live and work under the EU Freedom of Movement. Instead, they are subject to third-country rules, which involves stricter requirements to gain both temporary and permanent residency in Denmark, including the need for work permits.

READ MORE: How can you get a work permit in Denmark if you are not an EU national?

Year Number of British citizens who moved to Denmark 
2021 854
2020 1406
2019 1584
2018 1682
2017 1709
2016 1575
2015 1370
2014 1230
2013 1136
2012 1028
2011 1009
2010 901
2009 876
2008 965
2007 880

Source: Statistics Denmark

Professor Peter Nedergaard from the Department of Political Science at Copenhagen University told The Local that he expects the lower figures are here to stay, because of the sheer amount of bureaucracy now needed to move to Denmark from the UK.

But he also pointed out that it will have affected the number of Danish citizens moving to the UK, which is also much harder to do after Brexit. 

Nedergaard attributed the lower figures of British people moving to Denmark between 2007 and 2010 to the business cycle in Denmark and how attractive it was to earn money in the country at the time.

Professor Marlene Wind from the Department of Political Science at Copenhagen University said she has noticed some effects of Brexit.

“In the universities, since Brexit we’ve seen a decrease in British citizens but an influx of other Europeans coming from the UK, who simply want to escape the UK and go for a job in Denmark, Sweden or Norway because we teach in English. Therefore getting out of the UK has increased enormously in the number of applicants for jobs in universities,” Wind told The Local.

“The general interchange in terms of highly-skilled labour has serious consequences and we see that everyday. I also have colleagues trying to move to the UK who have jobs there and it’s almost impossible to move because of the bureaucracy. Many have just given up,” she said.

READ ALSO:

SHOW COMMENTS