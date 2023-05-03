Update: Denmark’s mobile sirens fail to reach all phones

Advertisement

In addition to the regular annual test of mast sirens on Wednesday, authorities in Denmark tested a new digital warning system for the first time.

While many mobile phone users received the test alerts as planned, others did not.

Several members of the public have already contacted the Danish Emergency Management Agency (Beredskabstyrelsen, DEMA) after their devices failed to sound with the siren or receive the alert message.

Advertisement

The new system, which is named S!RENEN, enables authorities to send siren sounds and warning messages to smartphones.

READ ALSO: What to know about Denmark’s digital and physical siren test on May 3rd

The plan for Wednesday’s test was for everyone with a smart phone connected to the Danish network to receive the test siren and message on their devices on Wednesday, May 3rd at 12pm – the same time as the physical sirens sounded from masts.

This was not the case, with some device users saying they had not received the message or heard the siren on their phones.

DEMA said that it so far has no definite explanation for why not all devices received the sirens or alerts.

“On the iPhone, the operating system should be 16.4 or newer. This was only rolled out within the last few weeks. That could be part of the explanation if you did not receive the test warning,” DEMA special consultant Kristian Anker-Møller told news wire Ritzau.

Anker-Møller advised anyone who did not receive the test to check on S!RENEN’s website whether their telephone or operating system can receive the alert. The page is available in English.

A questionnaire on the website can also be used to report back to DEMA after the tests were sent out.

The agency plans to analyse the outcome of the test in the coming days.