What to know about Denmark’s digital and physical siren test on May 3rd

Advertisement

Each May, Denmark tests the physical sirens that authorities can use to warn the population if there is an emergency situation.

That has not changed in 2023, with the test scheduled to take place as usual at noon on the first Wednesday of the month – May 3rd this year.

A new addition will accompany the noise of the sirens this year: a test of a new digital warning system through which authorities can send siren sounds and warning messages to smartphones.

With the new system, which is named S!RENEN, authorities can send emergency messages to all phones within a selected local, regional or national area without those phones needing any specific apps to receive them.

Advertisement

This means that anyone with a smart phone connected to the Danish network will receive the test siren and message on their devices on May 3rd at 12pm.

READ ALSO: Danish authorities can send sirens to phones with new alert system

“With this system we have a way to send out warnings that goes straight to the individual’s mobile phone and as well as being able to hear the physical sirens, the message will state what’s happened,” director of the Danish Fire Services (Beredskabsstyrelsen) Laila Reenberg told broadcaster DR when the system was announced in March.

As well as stating what has happened the messages can also include information about where it has happened and what you should do.

“We are testing the warning channels to ensure that they are working as they should and that people feel secure about them. This is the first time we have ever tested S!RENEN. We are striving to reach as far as possible with information about the test so we don’t cause undue concern when phones begin to go off,” Reenberg said in a statement ahead of Wednesday’s test.

The launch of the system will mean Denmark comes in line with a 2018 EU directive requiring the ability to warn all residents within the EU via their mobile phones in the event of a crisis or catastrophe.

Denmark’s version of the system will enable foreign SIM-cards within the affected area to receive an English-language version of the message.

The messages will go through to telephones even if they are set to silent or flight mode.

Advertisement

The sound of regular sirens will meanwhile fill the air for a short time in the early afternoon as the emergency warning system is tested in the annual drill, which always takes place on the first Wednesday of May. The test will last about ten minutes.

The siren system has a total of 1,078 sirens enabling them to be heard by about 80 percent of the Danish population. It is operated by the Danish Emergency Management Agency (Beredskabstyrelsen, DEMA), which is part of the Ministry of Defence.

Last year, DEMA issued special advice to refugees from Ukraine so as not to alarm them when the tests took place.

The sirens are fixed to buildings or poles in cities and urban areas with populations of over 1,000, although mobile sirens mounted on police cars can also be used in less populated areas.

Two distinct sounds are given by the sirens.

The first siren, signal 1, signifies ‘go indoors'. Signal 1's tone rises quickly and falls again slowly, lasting for 45 seconds. If you hear the signal (outside of a test situation), you should go indoors and listen to the radio or watch DR or TV2 for further information. It is also important to make sure others know how to react, according to DEMA.

Signal 2, a long tone lasting 45 seconds, means ‘danger is over'. It is now safe to go back outside and carry on with your day, according to DEMA's information material.

The agency’s website contains information in several languages on what to do if you hear the alarm sounding a real emergency.

The sirens are able to warn the entire population, but can also be used regionally or locally to warn specific areas.

In the event of a major accident or a disaster, police may decide to use the warning systems. At the same, time an emergency message from police or other authorities will be broadcasted by national TV stations DR and TV2.

It's important not to call the emergency number 112 unless you or people are around you are in immediate danger — either during the drill or a real alarm. You may block real life-or-death calls from getting through, DEMA says.

Emergencies in which the sirens might be used can include the presence of chemical gases, radiation or hazardous smoke.