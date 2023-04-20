Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Advertisement

Government wants to hit 2025 climate targets with biofuels

The government says Denmark can meet its 2025 climate targets if biofuels fill more car and truck tanks than they do today.

Climate Minister Lars Aagaard talked up the use of biofuels following a meeting between government, business and organisation representatives at the prime minister’s official residence, Marienborg, yesterday.

“We are putting a proposal on the table that will ensure we fulfil the climate ambitions for 2025. We are increasing the green proportion in the diesel and petrol we use to refuel cars,” he said.

Specifically, the government is to increase a requirement meaning that the CO2 imprint of fuels must be reduced, by increasing “first generation” biofuels such as those produced from crops like rapeseed, soy and sugar.

It is also planning an overall limit on “first generation” petrol and diesel, used solely to refuel vehicles, in a move Aagaard said will promote innovation and use of other fuel types.

Other political parties will be called in for negotiations over the proposals.

Eight arrested for market manipulation in energy sector

Special economic crime unit NSK yesterday arrested eight people at a Danish energy company on suspicion of market manipulation, the police unit said in a press statement.

Police suspect the energy company of illegally pumping its profits by an amount reaching hundreds of millions of kroner, news wire Ritzau writes.

Board members and employees are among the eight arrests according to NSK. The energy company has so far not been named but is a “Danish energy company that trades a lot on the Nordic stock exchange”, NSK investigator Sascha Nielsen said in the statement.

Police arrest man for making threats with airball gun on Metro

Copenhagen Police yesterday arrested a 37-year-old man for threatening behaviour on the Metro on Tuesday night involving a weapon-like object.

The object, which looked like a firearm, was in fact an airball gun, also known as a hardball gun, a low-power gun similar to the type used in paintball.

He faces charges of making threats against life by pointing the airball gun at other people, police said. The incident resulted in a major police operation at several Metro and rail stations in the capital on Tuesday evening.

He will not be remanded in police custody and will therefore be released within 24 hours following his arrest in the Østerbro area of the city yesterday, police confirmed.

Suspect in kidnapping case to be investigated for earlier crime

Police are to investigate whether the main suspect in last weekend’s kidnapping and sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in southwestern Zealand is connected to the 2016 disappearance and death of 17-year-old Emilie Meng.

A lawyer for Emilie Meng’s mother said that police had told her they would extend the investigation to the older case, in comments to newspaper BT.

Emilie Meng’s body was found six months after her disappearance. The case remains unsolved. She disappeared in Korsør, the same town where police found the 13-year-old on Sunday.

South Zealand and Falster Police have said that it would be “natural” to investigate connections between other cases and that of the 13-year-old, without specifying which cases.

A 32-year-old man has been remanded in police custody until May 11th for the suspected kidnapping and sexual assault of the 13-year-old girl who was found by police on Sunday, 27 hours after her disappearance.