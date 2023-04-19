Fake weapon triggers major police operation in Copenhagen

Advertisement

Reports of a suspicious person with a gun-like object led to a large number of police officers being deployed at several metro and train stations in Copenhagen on Tuesday evening.

"We have now investigated the reports we received yesterday about a suspicious person on the metro, which sounded like a person with a gun-like object.

"Our investigation shows that the weapon is very likely to be fake," the police wrote on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

Vi har nu undersøgt de anmeldelser vi fik i går om en mistænkelig person i metroen, som lød på en person med en geværlignende genstand. Vores efterforskning viser, at våbnet med stor sandsynlighed er uægte #politidk — Københavns Politi (@KobenhavnPoliti) April 19, 2023

For early morning commuters on Wednesday, there was no sign a police operation had taken place overnight. Head of the investigation Kenneth Hviid Simonsen said people could expect a normal service on public transport.

The police first reported the incident shortly before 11pm on Tuesday evening. Around 1am the head of the investigation said the operation had scaled down a bit.

"We are not going to say anything about it for now. We will continue to work on it through the night", Simonsen stated.

Copenhagen police also wrote on social media that reports of a suspicious person in a place like public transport, are taken very seriously and police act in large numbers.

On Wednesday, the police issued a warning about what people carry in public spaces.

"We strongly encourage people to think twice if they carry weapon-like objects in public spaces. It can be difficult to see the difference, and it can therefore create great insecurity", Copenhagen Police wrote on Twitter.