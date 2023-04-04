Read news from:
WORKING IN DENMARK

Danish government in ‘labour mobility’ talks with India

Denmark said on Tuesday that it has initiated talks over a new labour mobility agreement with India.

Published: 4 April 2023 17:09 CEST
Indian PM Narendra Modi with Danish Crown Prince Frederik and PM Mette Frederiksen during a visit to Copenhagen in 2022. The two countries are in talks over a new labour mobility agreement. Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix

The labour mobility talks are linked to an existing strategic green energy partnership between the two countries, the Ministry of Immigration and Integration said in a statement.

The ministry did not specify how, or whether, any agreement reached by the two countries could affect work permit rules.

“I am pleased that we have now initiated negotiations over a new mobility agreement between Denmark and India that can continue the extension of our partnership,” Danish Minister for Immigration and Integration Kaare Dybvad Bek said in the statement.

“As Danish immigration minister it is important for me to send a signal that foreign labour from India under the regulated working conditions is very welcome and valued,” he said.

“Indians are one of the nationalities with the highest recruitment frequency among non-Western immigrants in Denmark,” he said.

Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said a new mobility agreement between the countries would be “an important element in the partnership promoting green growth, employment and transition to green energy”.

The objective of the existing strategic partnership between Denmark and India is to “strengthen political and economic partnership to accelerate green energy conversion,” according to the ministry press statement.

Denmark and India have announced a number of projects since the partnership was agreed in 2020, including a Danish-led project to cleanse part of the holy Ganges river.

The new mobility agreement would replace an existing deal from 2009, the Memorandum of Understanding on Labour Mobility.

A new agreement will “create a higher degree of bilateralism and encompasses more groups of persons, including students and researchers, and thereby support the green strategic partnership between Denmark and India,” the ministry said.

Denmark’s government wants to drive the transition to green energy globally through such partnerships, including “bilateral agreements with countries with the opportunity for exchange of education and young people,” it said.

As of January 1st, some 14,885 Indian nationals resided in Denmark according to immigration ministry figures. That number includes 3,626 children and young people under the age of 18.

The number of Indians who work full time in Denmark has increased considerably from just over 1,000 in 2008 to around 7,000 last year, official data published by the ministry show.

Just over 5,000 first-time work and residence permits were granted by Denmark to Indian nationals in 2022.

Pay Limit Scheme: What to know about the changes to Denmark’s work permit programme

From April 1st, new rules relating to work and residence permits came into effect for the Pay Limit Scheme, a key pathway by which foreign professionals can be granted Danish work permits.

Published: 4 April 2023 15:24 CEST
The Danish parliament last month voted to ease some work permit requirements, in a move designed to make it easier for companies to hire internationally.

The bill eased rules on a number of work permit application schemes but a headline change is a permanent reduction of the minimum wage required under the Pay Limit Scheme (Beløbsordning).

The amendments to the Pay Limit Scheme, which came into force on April 1st, mean that non-EU citizens hired to work in Denmark will need to earn a minimum of only 375,000 kroner per year, down from 448,000 kroner under the old rules.

It should be noted that jobs given to non-EU citizens hired internationally are subject to international classifications ensuring that if the role being hired for was normally paid 425,000 kroner, for example, employers will still have to pay this level, and not the 375,000 kroner minimum.

Kevin Goggins, vice principal at Sankt Josef’s Roskilde International School, told The Local that the changes to the Pay Limit scheme would open up new employment opportunities for the school.

“There’s always a struggle to recruit good quality teachers, so this change means we can potentially expand our search for staff. We have never invited people from outside the EU to apply for jobs with us before, as it was just not worth the hassle but now we can look into it,” he said.

The new rules could benefit a broader target group of foreign professionals who see opportunities in Denmark.

The lower pay threshold “may be a game changer for the smaller companies hiring employees within industries with lower salary thresholds where the new hire has only a few years of experience”, Rikke Wolfsen, country manager Global Immigration practice with the Danish section of financial services company EY, told The Local in earlier comments about the lower salary thresholds. 

What are the rules and criteria?

The Supplementary Pay Limit Scheme (it is technically a separate programme rather than a revision of the existing one) can be applied for by third-country (non-EU) nationals that are offered an annual salary of at least 375,000 kroner by a Danish employer. Working hours must be at least 37 hours per week.

Unlike other types of work permit scheme, applicants do not need a specific educational background and the job does not need to be within a specific professional field.

As well as regular monthly salary, other salary components can count towards the 375,000 kroner minimum annual wage. These can include fixed supplements and bonuses which are guaranteed salary, contributions to labour market pension schemes and paid holiday allowance.

Supplements such as paid canteen use, free use of a car, a paid phone, or paid internet, living or housing expenses do not count towards the minimum salary.

The salary must be paid into a Danish bank account. This rule was retained despite criticism from business organisations, who have argued that bureaucracy means new foreign hires can sometimes go for months without a salary.

A bank account needs to be set up within 90 days of the residence permit being granted or the employee entering Denmark. But for a new arrival in Denmark to get a Danish bank account, they first need to get a residency permit, then a CPR number, a Danish address, access to the MitID digital identification service, and a health insurance card.

There are also some requirements related to how the job has been advertised. For example, it must be posted on the Danish portal Jobnet and the EURES portal for at least 2 weeks prior to application. If the job is posted on other portals, this condition will not be met.

The employer must therefore declare that the job position has been posted on Jobnet and EURES for at least 2 weeks prior to applying. The Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI), which processes the application, runs spot-checks to verify the declarations. 

The Supplementary Pay Limit Scheme can only be used when seasonally adjusted gross unemployment has not exceeded 3.75 percent on average in the three months prior to applying. Because Denmark is currently experiencing a labour shortage, this is not likely to happen in the imminent future, but it could eventually come into play.

These last two labour market-related conditions – the national unemployment level and a requirement to advertise the job on specified portals – distinguish the Supplementary Pay Limit Scheme from the regular Pay Limit Scheme, which still has a higher minimum salary of 465,000 kroner.

What happens if I have been granted a work permit under the scheme?

You can stay in Denmark for the period of time for which the permit is valid.

There are certain conditions attached to the work permit: You must not give up your Danish address or stay abroad for longer than 6 successive months, and the permit does not allow you to work in other Schengen countries, although you can stay in the Schengen area for up to 90 days within a 180-day period. 

The permit is linked specifically to your job. If you change job or lose your job you must inform SIRI and apply for a new permit. In the latter instance, you can apply for a six-month residence permit to look for a new job (if you were laid off through no fault of your own, for example your company decided to cut staff).

While your family members can be granted residence permits to join you in Denmark, they are not allowed to receive public welfare benefits.

You will be entitled to free Danish lessons but will have to pay a deposit – which you could lose if you don’t pass the modules within set timeframes.

A step-by-step guide to submitting an application for a Danish work permit under the Supplementary Pay Limit Scheme can be found on SIRI’s website.

