Danish Crown Prince and Princess to visit India

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary will travel to India on an official visit later this month.

Published: 21 February 2023 17:18 CET
Denmark's Crown Prince and Princess will visit India at the end of February in a trip aimed at boosting green energy businesses. File photo: Claus Bech/Ritzau Scanpix

The visit will take place from February 26th until March 1st and take in capital city New Delhi along with Chennai and Agra, the Danish royal palace said in a statement.

The Crown Prince couple will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Environment Minister Magnus Heunicke, and Climate and Energy Minister Lars Aagaard in the latter two cities.

Representatives from some 36 Danish businesses will also be present.

The Danish delegation will take part in conferences and visits to businesses alongside Indian government representative and business leaders.

The objective of the visit is will be to promote Danish export opportunities to India and the green partnership between the two countries.

Last week saw the two countries announce a deal that will see Denmark provide technological assistance on a project to cleanse part of India’s holy Ganges river.

Up to 70 percent of India’s energy consumption is from oil or coal, according to the Confederation of Danish Industry. That provides large potential for Danish green energy technology in the Asian country according to the organisation.

India is the world’s sixth-largest economy and third-largest consumer of energy.

‘I haver never seen such cold eyes’: Denmark’s Queen remembers meeting Putin

Queen Margrethe has spoken about her two meetings with Russian president Vladimir Putin around a decade ago in a forthright interview with a Danish newspaper.

Published: 17 February 2023 11:23 CET
When Queen Margrethe met the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, back in 2011 and 2014, she did not get a positive impression of him.

“I remember thinking he was not pleasant. I have never seen such cold eyes in my life,” the Queen said in an extensive interview with the broadsheet Weekendavisen newspaper. 

In 2011, Queen Margrethe was on a state visit to Russia with Prince Henrik. At the time, Vladimir Putin was Prime Minister and the official host was then-President Dmitry Medvedev.

Three years later, she met Putin again in connection with the commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the Normandy landings in France during the Second World War.

In the interview, the Queen said she was closely following the war in Ukraine, which began almost a year ago following Russia’s invasion.

She said she “reads all the newspapers almost daily” to keep updated on the war.

She said she was pleased that Kyiv will be receiving tanks donated by allied countries.

“They need something heavy. And they have shown that they can use it. It’s deeply impressive,” she said.

“Putin thought he could divide all of Europe but he made us all stand together. It meant something that we could all be a population that said: ‘No, this can’t be right’. That is very strong,” the Queen said.

She meanwhile praised Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and the way he “goes as one with his people”.

In her traditional New Year speech on December 31st, the Queen also sent her wishes to Ukraine.

“Heroically they fight for their freedom. That makes a strong impression on us all,” she said in the speech.

In addition to her comments on Ukraine, the Queen also spoke about her “friendly relationship” with Great Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, who died last year.

Queen Margrethe described Queen Elizabeth as a role model and mentioned their “parallel fates” of becoming monarchs despite not being born as direct heirs to their respective thrones.

