Danish Crown Prince and Princess to visit India

The visit will take place from February 26th until March 1st and take in capital city New Delhi along with Chennai and Agra, the Danish royal palace said in a statement.

The Crown Prince couple will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Environment Minister Magnus Heunicke, and Climate and Energy Minister Lars Aagaard in the latter two cities.

Representatives from some 36 Danish businesses will also be present.

The Danish delegation will take part in conferences and visits to businesses alongside Indian government representative and business leaders.

The objective of the visit is will be to promote Danish export opportunities to India and the green partnership between the two countries.

Last week saw the two countries announce a deal that will see Denmark provide technological assistance on a project to cleanse part of India’s holy Ganges river.

Up to 70 percent of India’s energy consumption is from oil or coal, according to the Confederation of Danish Industry. That provides large potential for Danish green energy technology in the Asian country according to the organisation.

India is the world’s sixth-largest economy and third-largest consumer of energy.

READ ALSO: Denmark to help India cleanse the Ganges river