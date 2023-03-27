Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Monday

Copenhagen bin men restart work after week-long strike

Garbage collectors in Copenhagen, Tårnby, Dragør and Frederiksberg returned to work on Monday after a week-long strike, in the hope of restarting negotiations with their future employer Amager Ressourcecenter (ARC):

“Now we are extending a hand. We hope this will be well received by our employer and will lead to new negotiations,” the union spokesperson Ulrik Blessing told the B.T. newspaper at 05.45, adding that they would be “back at work in about an hour”.

Garbage collectors have been on strike since Monday last week over working hours and other conditions under Amager Ressourcecenter, who will take over management of garbage collection in Copenhagen on May 1st.

Danish vocab: at række hånden frem – to reach out a hand (in a gesture of conciliation).

Police seize three man for selling cannabis in Copenhagen’s ‘Pusher Street’

Copenhagen police arrested three men on Saturday for selling cannabis on Pusher Street in the hippy enclave of Christiania, as they continue their efforts to stamp out the former open-air cannabis market.

According to police, 875 people were arrested for selling cannabis in the first 11 months of 2022, more than in any other year over the past four years.

“It is extremely unattractive to stand out there, and therefore a lot of new people come in who have no idea what it is all about. Many of them come from outside the catchment area, and some of them are peripherally associated with a criminal group,” Simon Hansen, a police spokesperson said. “It’s a bit easier for us to catch these people.”

According to the Berlingske newspaper, around half of the stalls in the street are linked to various gangs and biker gangs, such as Satudarah, Bandidos, Hells Angels and Loyal To Familia, with the rest run by people living in Christiania.

Danish vocab: anholdt – seized

Denmark and Germany announce plans for hydrogen pipeline

Germany and Denmark will work together to construct a pipeline to transport hydrogen between the two countries, ministers announced on Friday.

Danish climate minister Lars Aagaard and German counterpart, Minister for the Economy and Climate Robert Habeck, briefed press on Friday after signing a declaration which could see a hydrogen pipeline between the countries completed by 2028.

“A big thank you to Germany when it comes to questions of energy and climate,” Aagaard said.

“We have the same interests in so many areas. Today we are taking it one step further,” he continued.

The declaration means the countries will work on an underground hydrogen pipeline between the Danish region of West Jutland and northern Germany.

Danish vocab: brint – hydrogen

Danish domestic flight to reopen after airport gets state backing

A domestic flight connecting Copenhagen with the tiny Midtjyllands Airport is set to resume services around four months after it was cancelled.

he flight from Midtjyllands, formerly Karup, Airport to Copenhagen will resume from April 17th, Copenhagen Airport said in a statement.

Four daily departures, operated by the Danish Air Transport (DAT) airline, will connect the two airports from Monday to Thursday, while there will be afternoon departures only on Fridays.

DAT also operated the route until its prior closure in December 2022. The majority of passengers who used the service were commuters, and its closure meant that most of the airport’s staff faced the loss of their jobs.

Danish vocab: flyrute – flight route