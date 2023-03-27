For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Monday
Copenhagen bin men pause strike, three seized in Christiania 'Pusher Street', Denmark and Germany announce hydrogen pipeline, and Danish flight route to reopen with state backing. Here's some of the news on Monday.
Published: 27 March 2023 07:21 CEST
Garbage trucks parkets outside Amager Resource Centre (ARC), the new manager who garbage collectors in Copenhagen mounted a week long strike against last week. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix
For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: a roundup of the news on Friday
Parliament votes for joining EU defence schemes, Danish PM 'rounded on' EU Council President, new fee for repeated citizenship applications, and Queen Margrethe to return to public duties. Here's some of the day's news.
Published: 24 March 2023 07:58 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments