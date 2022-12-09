Last flight to depart from Danish airport as airline’s deal expires

The airline – the only one which flies out of the airport – will cease its Karup-Copenhagen service after its contract with Midtjyllands Airport expired.
The service will be discontinued because DAT no longer sees the route as economically viable due to low passenger numbers and high fuel prices.
Because the route was the only service at the airport, its cancellation means that most of the airport’s staff will lose their jobs.
Midtjyllands Airport recently said it was in talks with a new operator which it hopes will take over the Karup-Copenhagen route.
Should a new operator not be found, the airport’s future appears unclear.
Interest organisation for the Danish aviation industry Dansk Luftfart said it regretted the news.
“We think it’s very sad that an airport which has existed for so many years cannot maintain operations. We hope the chance of resuming activity will appear at a later date,” spokesperson Per Henriksen said.
Karup Airport is co-owned by nine municipalities in central and western Jutland, including Viborg.
Viborg’s mayor Ulrik Wilbek, who is also the airport’s chairman, recently said he could not comment on long term plans for the airport without a new operator.
Eight of the nine co-owning municipalities want the government to subsidise the airport to keep it running, according to local media TV Midtvest.
The last scheduled flight activity is an arrival from Copenhagen at 8:55pm on Friday, according to the airport’s website.
