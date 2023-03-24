Read news from:
Danish domestic flight to reopen after airport gets state backing

A domestic flight connecting Copenhagen with the tiny Midtjyllands Airport is set to resume services around four months after it was cancelled.

Published: 24 March 2023 17:18 CET
A Danish Air Transport (DAT) aircraft landing in Coepnhagen. File photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

The flight from Midtjyllands, formerly Karup, Airport to Copenhagen will resume from April 17th, Copenhagen Airport said in a statement.

Four daily departures, operated by the Danish Air Transport (DAT) airline, will connect the two airports from Monday to Thursday, while there will be afternoon departures only on Fridays.

DAT also operated the route until its prior closure in December 2022. The majority of passengers who used the service were commuters, and its closure meant that most of the airport’s staff faced the loss of their jobs.

Its return comes after the government agreed a two-year deal providing state support to the tune of 4.2 million kroner per year to the airport.

“We supported reinstating the route to Midtjyllands Airport, which is an important airport that helps connect Denmark,” Copenhagen Airport commercial director Peter Krogsgaard said in the statement.

“It is therefore also pleasing that the government has chosen to support the airport financially,” he said.

The smaller airport is important for local towns, Copenhagen Airport said in the press statement, noting that 2019 saw 111,000 use the flight between the two Danish airports.

Local media TV Midtvest recently reported that 22,000 passengers took the flight in 2021, citing Statistics Denmark figures.

In December, DAT said the route was no longer economically viable due to low passenger numbers and high fuel prices.

“During the period in which it has been closed, many have realised how important the airport is, so it’s good news that planes can go to the airport again,” transport minister Thomas Danielsen told TV Midtvest on Thursday.

Midtjyllands Airport is co-owned by nine municipalities in central and western Jutland: Herning, Holstebro, Ikast-Brande, Lemvig, Ringkøbing-Skjern, Silkeborg, Skive, Struer and Viborg.

Why the electric bicycle is gaining popularity in Denmark

Denmark is known as a cycling nation, but an increasing number of people in the Nordic country are opting for an electric motor on their bicycle.

Published: 21 March 2023 12:24 CET
The popularity of electric bicycles has charged forwards in Denmark over the last decade.

While very few electric cycles or elcykler were sold in 2011, almost a quarter of all bicycles sold lad year were fitted with electric motors, according to a new report from the Danish Roads Directorate (Vejdirektoratet).

The report is based on a survey of around 3,000 people in Denmark.

While the electric bike has traditionally been seen as a mode of transport for older members of society, its use has become more widespread according to the Minister of Transport, Thomas Danielsen, who said he welcomed the increased use of electric bikes.

The minister noted that 32 percent of electric cycle-owning Danes are now under the age of 40, pointing out its use in rural locations with less public transport coverage.

“When you live somewhere where buses don’t leave eight times an hour, you need an alternative. In this sense it’s positive that the electric bicycle is gaining ground,” he said.

“Where 10-15 kilometres is too much for pure pedal power, the electric bicycle can make (cycling) a genuine alternative for daily transport,” he said.

The electric cycle is most popular in regional towns, where 16 percent currently opt for the chargeable bike.

Reasons giving for preferring it in the report were its easier use over long distances and ability to save travelling time compared to the regular push-bike.

Around half of electric bicycle users in the survey said it had fully or partially replaced their car.

