READER QUESTION: How many years do I need to work in Denmark to qualify for the state pension?
Danish citizens get a state pension (folkepension) when they retire, but what about foreign nationals who have lived and worked in the country?
Published: 20 March 2023 11:32 CET
Foreign residents of Denmark can qualify for the state folkepension if they have lived and worked in the country for long enough. Photo: Kristian Djurhuus/Ritzau Scanpix
What foreign residents need to know about Denmark’s pension rules
Denmark has different types of pension schemes and knowing which ones are beneficial to you as a foreign worker can be complicated. We spoke to an international pensions expert to break down the pros, cons and taxes of having a pension in Denmark.
Published: 20 October 2022 13:48 CEST
Updated: 5 November 2022 09:10 CET
