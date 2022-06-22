Read news from:
PENSIONS

Who can apply for Denmark’s ‘Arne pension’ early retirement?

A rule introduced in August 2021 enables long-term members of the Danish labour market to apply for early retirement.

Published: 22 June 2022 14:04 CEST
Arne Juhl, who became the face of the government's early retirement scheme, embraces Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at a Social Democratic conference in 2019. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

The early retirement scheme, commonly known as the “Arne pension”, was a prominent part of the Social Democratic party’s campaign platform when it was elected in 2019.

Since it was formally introduced last year, 37,700 people have already been granted an early pension under the new rules, Employment Ministry figures, released on Wednesday, reveal.

More than 50,200 people have submitted applications for the new ‘Arne pensions’ since August last year. 

The scheme allows people aged 61 or older who have spent more than 42 years in the labour market to retire before the age of 67, which is the current age to draw Denmark’s state pension, folkepension

Workers who have logged 44 years in the labour market by the age of 61 can retire three years ahead of schedule, while 42 and 43 years earn you a one- or two-year advance, respectively. 

The age at which the early retirement can be taken will, however, increase in years to come, alongside the general retirement age, which is also scheduled to increase.

People born from 1965 onwards will be able to apply for the early pension at 62, while that increases to 63 for people born from 1969 onwards. The number of years needed on the labour market to qualify increases concurrently.

Graphic: borger.dk

“We are both pleased and proud that we have created a scheme which allows people who have had a long and tough working life to step back before they get too sick or are so worn down by the labour market that they have no choice,” Employment Minister Peter Hummelgaard told news wire Ritzau.

The Social Democrats announced a proposal to introduce an early retirement scheme a part of the party’s 2019 general election platform. In the campaign, a picture of brewery worker Arne Juhl was used along with the text Nu er det Arnes tur (“It’s Arne’s turn now”). The early pension scheme subsequently became known as the “Arne pension”.

The scheme is not popular across the board. Conservative party leader Søren Pape Poulsen has called is “pure socialism”, while conservative parties have also criticised it for reducing the labour force at a time of shortage.

Early retirement should be based on individual assessment, according to critics.

People in the building and abattoir sectors are among those who have used the scheme most, according to Ritzau.

EUROPEAN UNION

Pensions in the EU: What you need to know if you’re moving country

Have you ever wondered what to do with your private pension plan when moving to another European country?

Published: 28 March 2022 15:33 CEST
Updated: 2 April 2022 08:36 CEST
This question will probably have caused some headaches. Fortunately a new private pension product meant to make things easier should soon become available under a new EU regulation that came into effect this week. 

The new pan-European personal pension product (PEPP) will allow savers to take their private pension with them if they move within the European Union.

EU rules so far allowed the aggregation of state pensions and the possibility to carry across borders occupational pensions, which are paid by employers. But the market of private pensions remained fragmented.

The new product is expected to benefit especially young people, who tend to move more frequently across borders, and the self-employed, who might not be covered by other pension schemes. 

According to a survey conducted in 16 countries by Insurance Europe, the organisation representing insurers in Brussels, 38 percent of Europeans do not save for retirement, with a proportion as high as 60 percent in Finland, 57 percent in Spain, 56 percent in France and 55 percent in Italy. 

The groups least likely to have a pension plan are women (42% versus 34% of men), unemployed people (67%), self-employed and part-time workers in the private sector (38%), divorced and singles (44% and 43% respectively), and 18-35 year olds (40%).

“As a complement to public pensions, PEPP caters for the needs of today’s younger generation and allows people to better plan and make provisions for the future,” EU Commissioner for Financial Services Mairead McGuinness said on March 22nd, when new EU rules came into effect. 

The scheme will also allow savers to sign up to a personal pension plan offered by a provider based in another EU country.

Who can sign up?

Under the EU regulation, anyone can sign up to a pan-European personal pension, regardless of their nationality or employment status. 

The scheme is open to people who are employed part-time or full-time, self-employed, in any form of “modern employment”, unemployed or in education. 

The condition is that they are resident in a country of the European Union, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein (the European Economic Area). The PEPP will not be available outside these countries, for instance in Switzerland. 

How does it work?

PEPP providers can offer a maximum of six investment options, including a basic one that is low-risk and safeguards the amount invested. The basic PEPP is the default option. Its fees are capped at 1 percent of the accumulated capital per year.

People who move to another EU country can continue to contribute to the same PEPP. Whenever a consumer changes the country of residence, the provider will open a new sub-account for that country. If the provider cannot offer such option, savers have the right to switch provider free of charge.  

As pension products are taxed differently in each state, the applicable taxation will be that of the country of residence and possible tax incentives will only apply to the relevant sub-account. 

Savers who move residence outside the EU cannot continue saving on their PEPP, but they can resume contributions if they return. They would also need to ask advice about the consequences of the move on the way their savings are taxed. 

Pensions can then be paid out in a different location from where the product was purchased. 

Where to start?

Pan-European personal pension products can be offered by authorised banks, insurance companies, pension funds and wealth management firms. 

They are regulated products that can be sold to consumers only after being approved by supervisory authorities. 

As the legislation came into effect this week, only now eligible providers can submit the application for the authorisation of their products. National authorities have then three months to make a decision. So it will still take some time before PEPPs become available on the market. 

When this will happen, the products and their features will be listed in the public register of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA). 

For more information:

https://www.eiopa.europa.eu/browse/regulation-and-policy/pan-european-personal-pension-product-pepp/consumer-oriented-faqs-pan_en 

https://www.eiopa.europa.eu/browse/regulation-and-policy/pan-european-personal-pension-product-pepp_en 

This article is published in cooperation with Europe Street News, a news outlet about citizens’ rights in the EU and the UK. 

