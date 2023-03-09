Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

Danish deputy PM yet to set date for return from sick leave

Denmark’s Deputy Prime Minister and leader of the Liberal Party Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, who is also the defence minister, says he expects to return to parliament following a spell of sick leave but has not set a date.

Published: 9 March 2023 12:34 CET
Danish deputy PM yet to set date for return from sick leave
Danish deputy PM Jakob Ellemann-Jensen is yet to return to work after being signed off with stress in February. Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix

Ellemann-Jensen, who is currently on sick leave due to stress, posted an update on his situation on Facebook on Thursday.

“It’s going well with my health. I’m in good hands and I look forward to having a daily routine at Christiansborg [parliament, ed.] and in the defence ministry,” he wrote.

The Liberal leader has been signed off with stress since February 6th after being briefly admitted to hospital last week for nausea, just after returning from a visit to Ukraine.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What are the rules for taking sick leave in Denmark?

In the Facebook statement, he did not give a set date for his return but said he must be “ready” to resume his work.

“Because I know that you can be neither minister not party leader on half-power,” he said.

Economy Minister Troels Lund Poulsen has filled in for Ellemann-Jensen as acting defence minister during his absence. The Liberals said on Thursday that deputy leader Stephanie Lose will now take on Poulsen’s duties as acting Economy Minister.

That is a sign that Ellemann-Jensen will be away for an extended period, according to political commentator Hans Engell.

“This is serious because it is not expected that Ellemann will come back quickly. This will take a long time. But there’s a need for the Liberals to have a set structure in their government roles and that Troels Lund can concentrate on defence,” Engell said.

Ellemann-Jensen has led the Liberal party since late 2019. The party is traditionally the second largest in the Danish parliament and senior member of the ‘blue bloc’ alliance of conservative parties.

It suffered a poor result in the 2022 election with its 13 percent share of the vote representing 10 points less than its vote share in 2019. Ellemann-Jensen subsequently took the party into coalition government with two other parties including erstwhile rivals the Social Democrats.

The Liberal leader is the latest in a number of Danish politicians who have been forced to take time off due to stress in recent times.

They include Liberal Alliance leader Alex Vanopslagh as well as Jacob Mark (Socialist People’s Party) and Ida Auken (Social Democrats).

“We have an obligation to listen to what they say because no one should get sick from going to work,” the speaker of parliament, Søren Gade, said in earlier comments to news wire Ritzau.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

Danish government rejects plan to forbid hijab in schools

The government will not back a motion from the Danish People's Party (DF) to ban pupils and staff from wearing hijabs in elementary schools, according to the Minister for Immigration and Integration.

Published: 1 March 2023 11:08 CET
Danish government rejects plan to forbid hijab in schools

The government on Tuesday hit back a proposal from the far-right Danish People’s Party for the parliament to debate a ban on Islamic headscarves in schools.

In a written comment, immigration minister Kaare Dybvad Bek said that while Denmark faces “serious challenges with negative social control and oppression of young girls in certain environments”, such a ban would contravene Danish law.

“It is the legal assessment that the proposal to ban Islamic headscarves in primary schools cannot be implemented within the framework of the Constitution and Denmark’s international obligations,” he wrote.

“Therefore, the government cannot support the proposal. But we will nevertheless continue to fight honour-related coercion and oppression and negative social control,” the minister also stated.

A hijab is a head scarf worn by some Muslim and women girls, covering the hair but not the face. It is distinct from the niqab, which covers the face apart from the eyes, and the burka, which covers the entire face with a mesh enabling the wearer to see.

The decision now puts into question the government’s position on recommendations from a commission appointed by the previous government, made in August 2022.

The “Commission for the Forgotten Women’s Struggle” as it was named, made recommendations on “how we in Denmark can ensure that women with minority backgrounds can enjoy the same rights and freedoms as other Danish women.”

It had nine different recommendations related to minority ethnic girls in Denmark, including a proposed school ban on hijabs. The commission said it would favour a general ban on the use of religious symbols at schools in Denmark if this was necessary to secure a ban on the hijab.

READ ALSO: Majority of Danes reject ban on hijab at schools in new poll

Other recommendations included groups at preschools that “reflect the population” and courses on Danish ways of raising children for “selected minority ethnic parents”.

The government is not obliged to table a bill based on the commission’s recommendations.

Two out of the ten members of the commission reversed their support for the school hijab ban last August.

Dybvad Bek said at the time that the Ministry of Justice needed to look at the legal framework of the proposal. Newspaper Berlingske reported that he said, “if a simple model can be made that doesn’t cause other problems, I think it’s a super good idea.”

The Liberal party (Venstre) did not reject the proposal in August but Moderates leader Lars Løkke Rasmussen told newspaper Politiken at the time that “it is not Denmark” to legislate on either headwear or religious symbols in general. 

Experts noted that enforcing such a ban might prove difficult legally because the Danish constitution and human rights laws guarantee freedom of religion.

SHOW COMMENTS