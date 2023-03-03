Read news from:
HEALTH

Covid-19 no longer given special status in Denmark

Denmark will from next month no longer class Covid-19 as being “dangerous to public health”, meaning the government will have fewer powers to place social restrictions related to the virus.

Published: 3 March 2023 06:54 CET
Covid-19 will be classed as a normal infectious disease in Denmark from April 1st. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

There is no longer cause to class Covid-19 as being “dangerous to public health” or an alment farlig sygdom, the Danish Health Authority said in a statement.

Under Denmark’s Epidemic Law, the government can introduce certain public restrictions in response to illnesses considered a danger to public health. These include asking individuals to isolate or sharing personal information between different authorities.

This will no longer be valid when the classification expires from April 1st.

Danish Health Authority director Søren Brostrøm said the decision reflected that “the disease no longer presents a significant threat to society”.

That does not mean Covid-19 has gone away completely, he also said.

“There will still be a need to protect against serious illness with Covid-19. From now on, that will be alongside other infectious diseases like influenza,” he said.

The new rating comes as the extent of serious disease caused by Covid-19 has fallen significantly compared to earlier stages of the epidemic, according to the Danish Health Authority.

High vaccination rates are part of the reason serious illness with the disease has become limited, Brostrøm said.

The Epidemic Law sets out three categories for diseases: critical threat to society (samfundskritisk sygdom), dangerous to public health (alment farlig sygdom) and infectious diseases (smitsomme sygdomme).

Until January 31st 2022, Covid-19 was given the first and most severe of those three ratings (it was also briefly downgraded in autumn 2021).

A disease is considered a “critical threat” when it threatens the functions of society as a whole, by for instance, overwhelming the health system. In such instances, the government has the farthest-reaching options for intervention, including bans on people gathering, closure of schools, health passes, and mandating use of face masks, provided this is not opposed by a majority in parliament’s representative epidemic committee (epidemiudvalg).

The Health Authority can change the categorisation again at a later date, for example if a new variant emerges and worsens the situation with the virus.

However, the decision to rate a disease as a critical threat to society rest with the Ministry of Health.

HEALTH

Almost one in ten in Denmark prescribed antidepressants

New national data shows around 9 percent of people in Denmark made use of a medical prescription for antidepressant medicine in 2021.

Published: 28 February 2023 16:59 CET
Almost one in ten in Denmark prescribed antidepressants

The number comes from a Statistics Denmark analysis on use of antidepressant medicines.

Some 12 percent of women used a prescription for antidepressants at some point during 2021, according to the analysis. The figure for men was 7 percent.

That corresponds to around 280,000 women and 158,000 men.

The higher number among women than men has been a constant element in each year covered by the analysis since it began in 2011.

“We know for example that women go to the doctor more often than men, so that can mean they also more frequently get a prescription for antidepressants,” Statistics Denmark special consultant Fenja Søndergaard Møller said in a press statement.

The difference between men and women also increases with age, while the proportion of people who take antidepressants generally increases with age and is highest for persons over the age of 80.

But the difference is not necessarily evidence that younger generations have better mental health, the statistics agency writes.

“The difference could be due to factors including a difference approach to treatment in young people compared to older people. That could include a greater tendency towards young people being offered a different form of treatment to antidepressants,” the analysis states.

“At the same time, young people are less common users of other types of medicine while older persons often have more regular contact with health services,” it states.

The total number of people who are prescribed antidepressants has not increased since 2011. The level was lower in 2021 than in 2011 for all age groups, at just over 10 percent in 2011 compared to 9 percent two years ago.

