Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

NORD STREAM

Danish environmental organisations concerned over Nord Stream leaks impact

Sabotage at the Nord Stream pipelines near the Danish island of Bornholm last year may have resulted in increased pollution which threats natural habitats, a study has found.

Published: 27 February 2023 15:07 CET
Danish environmental organisations concerned over Nord Stream leaks impact
The Nord Stream pipeline explosions could have serious consequences for wildlife in the Baltic Sea. File photo: Forsvaret/Ritzau Scanpix

Damage to natural habits in the Baltic Sea area caused by explosions that resulted in the gas pipe leaks are a serious threat to species including the cod fish and porpoise, according to a study by researchers at Aarhus University and a number of ocean research centres and institutions in Denmark and Poland.

The study is currently in pre-print form, meaning it is yet to be peer reviewed.

“This is very concerning for the Baltic Sea because the report shows that the explosion has degraded conditions in an area of the sea that is already in very serious and critical condition,” Maria Reumert Gjerding, head of the Danish Society for Nature Conservation, told broadcaster DR.

Four large gas leaks were discovered on Nord Stream’s two pipelines off the Danish island of Bornholm at the end of September, with seismic institutes recording two underwater explosions just prior.

While the leaks were in international waters, two of them were in the Danish exclusive economic zone and two in Sweden’s.

Investigations by Danish and Swedish authorities have confirmed the leaks were due to sabotage and experts have said that only a state has the means to carry out such an operation.

Investigations have not identified who was responsible.

The explosions kicked up 250,000 tonnes of polluted seabed material including pollutants such as lead and the chemical group TBT. The latter substance can damage the ability of fish to reproduce according to senior researcher Hans Sanderson of Aarhus University’s Department of Environmental Science, who led the team of researchers from Denmark, Germany and Poland who produced the report.

“This can mean that fish which are exposed to these substances will get sick. Some of them will die and some for them will struggle to reproduce,” he said in comments to DR.

The issue is particularly critical because marine life in the Baltic Sea was already struggling.

“We have a number of fish populations that are dangerously close to collapse. That includes cod, for example,” Gjerding said to DR.

The researchers found that the explosions caused increased pollution in the Bornholm Trench to the east of the island, where cod breed. The northernmost explosion was close to an area where endangered porpoise breed.

Porpoises that were within a four-kilometre radius of the explosions are likely to have died of the shockwave, the researchers meanwhile concluded.

The explosions can destroy the hearing of nearby small whales and when the population of under 500 animals is already endangered, that could have disastrous effects, the report states.

“It is a serious issue if the leakage at Nord Stream proves to have major consequences for our environment. The effects appear to be local but the Baltic Sea was already under sever strain and we are therefore vary aware of the consequences,” environment minister Magnus Heunicke told DR in a written comment.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS

Denmark to help India cleanse the Ganges river 

Denmark has committed to helping India cleanse the holy, but heavily polluted, Ganges river, Dan Jørgensen, Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy, said after meeting India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. 

Published: 16 February 2023 11:10 CET
Denmark to help India cleanse the Ganges river 

“The Ganges is a river of great importance to India – both religiously and practically, because it supplies water to many Indians,” Jørgensen said.

“That is why it is also very serious that it is as polluted as it is – one of the most polluted in the world – and that is why we would like to help clean it. And we have very good expertise in Denmark in water purification in particular,” he said. 

During his visit Jørgensen signed an agreement on a water purification project which will start with a study on cleaning a single section of the river. 

That study will seek to identify the sources of the pollution and how the river can be restored sustainably.

An ambition of the project is to demonstrate cleansing methods that can be used in other parts of India.

“This is clearly a huge task. The Ganges is over 2,500 kilometres long and covers over a million square metres. That’s why we’re setting about this by investigating a specific part of the river and some tributaries,” Jørgensen said.

An agreement between Denmark and India for “strategic green partnership” was made during a 2021 visit to the Asian country by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Jørgensen said the project evidenced objectives on green solutions are shared by Denmark and India.

“Denmark has the experience and the abilities and we have the size,” Modi said during a visit to Denmark last year.

The Danish development cooperation minister made comments on a similar theme on Wednesday.

“It’s correct that if we can implement some of our Danish solutions and make a big difference in a country like India, that is completely unique and beneficial to both countries,” he said.

SHOW COMMENTS