Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

One in three Ukrainians wants to remain in Denmark after war

Just over one in three Ukrainian refugees in Denmark say they would prefer to continue their lives in Denmark once the war in their country is over, according to a survey.

The survey was conducted by the Ministry of Immigration and Integration, which has published the results in a press statement. Some 37 percent of Ukrainians who are in Denmark as a result of the war said they want to stay.

The Danish government has in recent years followed the principle that refugees must return to their home countries once it is deemed safe for them to do so (by Danish authorities). This has led to some controversial decisions to send Syrians back to the Damascus area.

Around 30,000 Ukrainians have come to Denmark as refugees since the Russian invasion began on February 24th last year.

Danes bought more online last year but spent less

Danish consumers bought more items online in 2022 but spent lower sums overall.

An annual analysis of online spending habits by the Danish Chamber of Commerce found that 287 million transactions were undertaken by Danes online last year, a 4 percent increase.

Their spending meanwhile totalled 179.9 billion kroner, a 1 percent drop from 2021.

The trend appears to follow a broader pattern of consumers in Denmark opting for lower-priced items as their finances are squeezed by high energy prices and inflation.

Number of self-employed in long-term decline

The number of self-employed people working in Denmark has declined over the last 13 years, new data from interest organisation SMVDanmark reveals.

Some 20,000 fewer people are self-employed now compared to 13 years ago. That means self-employed now make up 6.2 percent of the overall workforce, compared to 7.4 percent previously.

“It’s important that some people dare to make the leap and take a risk as self-employed. In the end, we risk missing out on the future Maersk or Lego,” SMVDanmark senior economist Thomas Gress told newspaper Berlingske.

Denmark to send 42 temporary home units to Turkey

Denmark will send 42 transportable housing units to Turkey to house some of the thousands of people who no longer have a roof over their heads after last week’s catastrophic earthquakes.

The units, which resemble camping huts, can accommodate four people each and have a floor area of around 14 square metres. They can be set up individually or joined together to make larger units.

They include heating and air conditioning, according to the international section of the Danish Fire Service (Beredsskabsstyrelsen), which is arranging for the transfer of the units at the request of the Danish government. It is currently unclear where in Turkey they will be used.

“We have had good experiences with these housing units. We have also previously given some to Ukraine where we are very sure they have been useful,” the head of Beredsskabsstyrelsen international Jens Oddershede told news wire Ritzau.