‘I haver never seen such cold eyes’: Denmark’s Queen remembers meeting Putin

Queen Margrethe has spoken about her two meetings with Russian president Vladimir Putin around a decade ago in a forthright interview with a Danish newspaper.

Published: 17 February 2023 11:23 CET
Queen Margrethe in Copenhagen last year. The Queen has spoken about meeting Russian president Vladimir Putin in a newspaper interview. Photo: Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix

When Queen Margrethe met the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, back in 2011 and 2014, she did not get a positive impression of him.

“I remember thinking he was not pleasant. I have never seen such cold eyes in my life,” the Queen said in an extensive interview with the broadsheet Weekendavisen newspaper. 

In 2011, Queen Margrethe was on a state visit to Russia with Prince Henrik. At the time, Vladimir Putin was Prime Minister and the official host was then-President Dmitry Medvedev.

Three years later, she met Putin again in connection with the commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the Normandy landings in France during the Second World War.

In the interview, the Queen said she was closely following the war in Ukraine, which began almost a year ago following Russia’s invasion.

She said she “reads all the newspapers almost daily” to keep updated on the war.

She said she was pleased that Kyiv will be receiving tanks donated by allied countries.

“They need something heavy. And they have shown that they can use it. It’s deeply impressive,” she said.

“Putin thought he could divide all of Europe but he made us all stand together. It meant something that we could all be a population that said: ‘No, this can’t be right’. That is very strong,” the Queen said.

She meanwhile praised Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and the way he “goes as one with his people”.

In her traditional New Year speech on December 31st, the Queen also sent her wishes to Ukraine.

“Heroically they fight for their freedom. That makes a strong impression on us all,” she said in the speech.

In addition to her comments on Ukraine, the Queen also spoke about her “friendly relationship” with Great Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, who died last year.

Queen Margrethe described Queen Elizabeth as a role model and mentioned their “parallel fates” of becoming monarchs despite not being born as direct heirs to their respective thrones.

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe to undergo ‘serious’ back operation

Denmark's popular Queen Margrethe II, who at 82 is Europe's longest serving head of state, is to  undergo a major back operation, the palace said on Wednesday.

Published: 9 February 2023 09:33 CET
The procedure is scheduled for February 22nd at Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen’s main hospital where the queen will also convalesce.

A popular figure after ruling for 51 years, she has suffered from back pain for a long time, the palace said.

“For quite some time, Her Majesty has been affected by problems with her back, and the situation has worsened recently. After consultation with Rigshospitalet’s specialists, The Queen has decided to undergo extensive surgery,” the press release  read. 

The Queen’s official program will be postponed, canceled or handled by other members of The Royal Family for the near future. 

Margrethe last week cancelled a planned vacation in Norway.

A polyglot known for her sharp wit and chain smoking, Margrethe ascended to the throne in January 1972 and became Europe’s longest serving head of state, and the world’s second longest reigning monarch, when Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022.

“I’ll stay on the throne until I fall down from it,” she once quipped.

Thousands of people turned out last year to celebrate her 50th anniversary on the throne in a country where 80 percent of the population consider themselves monarchists, according to opinion polls.

