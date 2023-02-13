Read news from:
Danish Cold War bunker museum ‘sold out until summer’

A Cold War-era bunker in the northern Danish forest is experiencing high demand after opening to the public as a museum.

Published: 13 February 2023 10:58 CET
A Danish Cold War nuclear bunker, preserved for decades, can now be toured by the public. Viewings are in high demand. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

A sprawling top secret Danish nuclear bunker opened to the public for the first time on Monday, shedding light on the Nordic country’s emergency provisions during the Cold War.

The underground shelter, where everything is still intact as in a time capsule, was taken out of service in 2003 and first revealed to the world in 2012.

Museum visitors can now walk two kilometres during a 90-minute tour of the bunker in North Jutland’s Roldskoven forest, but the waiting list to see the Cold War facility is considerable according to broadcaster DR.

Tickets for the museum can be reserved with the Historical Museum of Northern Jutland, which is responsible for the new museum.

But the North Jutland museum is reporting that almost all tickets for visits in the next few months have been snapped up.

“We opened ticket sales on November 1st and have so far sold almost 27,000 of the 28,800 tickets we have put on sale until the summer,” head of publicity Lars Enevold Pedersen told news wire Ritzau.

Space in the nuclear-safe bunker is limited, meaning advance reservations are needed for the tours, which have a capacity of 10 visitors.

The secret bunker that brings back Denmark’s Cold War fears

Hidden deep in northern Denmark's Rold Forest, a sprawling top secret nuclear bunker is opening to the public for the first time, shedding light on daily life during the Cold War.

Published: 10 February 2023 09:34 CET
The underground shelter, where everything is still intact as in a time capsule, becomes a museum from Monday, amid revived fears in Europe of a nuclear conflict following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The bunker was built between 1963 and 1968 at NATO’s insistence, following Soviet nuclear tests and the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Dubbed “Regan West”, it was designed to house the Danish government and the sitting monarch in the event of nuclear war.

Nestled beneath trees, 60 metres under a chalk hill, it was meant to be “the last bastion” of democracy in Denmark, museum director Lars Christian Norbach told AFP.

Located near North Jutland city Aalborg and almost 400 kilometres from Copenhagen, the bunker was set up to house Danish authorities for 30 days.

“The H-bomb totally altered the situation about how you could react to a nuclear attack”, museum curator and historian Bodil Frandsen told AFP.

“The bunkers you already had could in no way withstand the blast from that. So you had to do something new”, she said.

The survival of the government in the event of a nuclear disaster was essential to the nation’s sovereignty, she noted.

“As long as you could have a government here that could claim control of at least some part of the country, and you have a government still rooted in Denmark, then Denmark, as a sovereign democratic state, was still alive”, Frandsen explained.

Never used, the bunker was taken out of service in 2003 and first revealed to the world in 2012.

Walking through the long, arched corridors, visitors see the basic bedroom intended for the monarch, the cafeteria, the government conference room and 60s-style decor in a dimly-lit lounge.

“It’s a time capsule of papers, pencils, everything is where it was left”, Norbach said.

An exhibit also outlines the main events during the period, with everyday objects on display.

Museum visitors will walk two kilometres during the 90-minute tour, and still only see about 40 percent of it.

“This is a very important place in terms of showing younger people… how anxious people actually were during the Cold War,” Frandsen said.

And now, heightened tensions between Russia and the West have made the topic all-too relevant again.

“The Cold War has gained actuality again, and that’s what we are saying in the museum”, Norbach added.

