The secret bunker that brings back Denmark’s Cold War fears

Hidden deep in northern Denmark's Rold Forest, a sprawling top secret nuclear bunker is opening to the public for the first time, shedding light on daily life during the Cold War.

Published: 10 February 2023 09:34 CET
The entrance to the 'Reagan West' Cold War nuclear bunker in the Roldskoven forest in North Jutland. A secretive Cold War nuclear bunker, kept hidden in Northern Denmark for sixty years, is now seeing the light of day. The site is set to open as a museum and exhibit on February 13th 2023. Photo: James BROOKS / AFP

The underground shelter, where everything is still intact as in a time capsule, becomes a museum from Monday, amid revived fears in Europe of a nuclear conflict following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The bunker was built between 1963 and 1968 at NATO’s insistence, following Soviet nuclear tests and the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Dubbed “Reagan West”, it was designed to house the Danish government and the sitting monarch in the event of nuclear war.

Nestled beneath trees, 60 metres under a chalk hill, it was meant to be “the last bastion” of democracy in Denmark, museum director Lars Christian Norbach told AFP.

Located near North Jutland city Aalborg and almost 400 kilometres from Copenhagen, the bunker was set up to house Danish authorities for 30 days.

“The H-bomb totally altered the situation about how you could react to a nuclear attack”, museum curator and historian Bodil Frandsen told AFP.

“The bunkers you already had could in no way withstand the blast from that. So you had to do something new”, she said.

The survival of the government in the event of a nuclear disaster was essential to the nation’s sovereignty, she noted.

“As long as you could have a government here that could claim control of at least some part of the country, and you have a government still rooted in Denmark, then Denmark, as a sovereign democratic state, was still alive”, Frandsen explained.

Never used, the bunker was taken out of service in 2003 and first revealed to the world in 2012.

Walking through the long, arched corridors, visitors see the basic bedroom intended for the monarch, the cafeteria, the government conference room and 60s-style decor in a dimly-lit lounge.

“It’s a time capsule of papers, pencils, everything is where it was left”, Norbach said.

An exhibit also outlines the main events during the period, with everyday objects on display.

Museum visitors will walk two kilometres during the 90-minute tour, and still only see about 40 percent of it.

“This is a very important place in terms of showing younger people… how anxious people actually were during the Cold War,” Frandsen said.

And now, heightened tensions between Russia and the West have made the topic all-too relevant again.

“The Cold War has gained actuality again, and that’s what we are saying in the museum”, Norbach added.

DANISH HISTORY

Was Danish King Harald Bluetooth buried in Poland?

The grave of Harald Bluetooth, the Danish king who brought Christianity to the Nordic land 1,000 years ago, may have been discovered in Poland.

Published: 2 August 2022 16:43 CEST
Harald Bluetooth – who is said to have been given is name because he had a bluish, dead tooth – is considered one of the great kings of Scandinavia around the Viking era.

It is unclear when exactly he was born, but he fought in several wars with Germany and Norway. When his son, Sweyn Forkbeard, rebelled against him in 980 CE, he was wounded and fled, according to a chronicle by Medieval scholar Adam of Bremen.

He is said to have died of his wounds in the year 986 in what is today Poland.

According to Adam of Bremen, Bluetooth was brought back to Denmark after his death and buried at Roskilde, the Viking capital of Denmark and now the location of Roskilde Cathedral, where Danish monarchs have been buried throughout the centuries since the country converted from paganism to Christianity.

However, there is uncertainty around whether the Viking king is in fact buried in Roskilde.

Swedish news wire TT reported on Tuesday that Swedish archaeologist Sven Rosborn and Polish journalist Marek Kryda claim Blåtand was actually buried at the community of Wiejkowo in northwestern Poland.

The two do not agree on the exact location of Bluetooth’s grave, however. Kryda says that he has used satellite images to find what could be a Viking grave underneath a 19th-century Catholic church. Meanwhile, Rosborn has postulated that Bluetooth, who was Christian, would have been given a Christian burial somewhere in the cemetery.

Kryda and Rosborn have each written a book on the subject.

Historians at the National Museum of Denmark in Copenhagen told TT in a written comment that they are “aware of the claim” that Bluetooth is buried in Wiejkowo.

The Danish Vikings had strong connections to Poland. Four tombs in the country from the 11th century have been found to contain the remains of Danish Viking warriors.

Harald Bluetooth was one of the last Viking kings, with the Viking age is considered to have ended in 1066.

He also lends his name to modern-day Bluetooth technology, which unifies the telecommunications and computing industries as the Viking leader is credited with uniting Denmark and Norway.

