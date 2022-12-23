Read news from:
REVEALED: Hundreds of Britons in Denmark could be impacted by unsent Brexit residence letters

Up to 1,800 British citizens who registered to live in Denmark under EU freedom of movement rules may not have been directly contacted telling them to update their post-Brexit residency status before a key deadline. Some have been ordered to leave the country.

Published: 23 December 2022 11:53 CET
Pro-EU demonstrators in London in 2019. Hundreds of Britons registered in Denmark under EU rules in 2020, and may therefore have not received an important reminder to update their status under the Withdrawal Agreement. Photo: Niels Ahlmann Olesen/Ritzau Scanpix

Are you a British national in Denmark facing a situation similar to the one described in this article? If so, you can contact us here — we’d like to hear from you.

Over 1,800 people with British citizenship were issued registration certificates (registreringsbeviser) in Denmark under EU freedom of movement rules in between February and December 2020.

The figure comes from the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI), the agency responsible for processing residency permit applications.

In response to an access to information request, SIRI provided The Local with data related to the number of UK citizens registered under EU rules in the period.

SIRI’s records state that a total of 1,838 persons with British citizenship were registered for the first time in Denmark under EU rules between February 1st and December 31st 2020.

Of these, 725 registered in Denmark for work purposes. Some 222 were family members of people already resident in Denmark; 699 had sufficient personal finances to be granted non-permanent residency under EU rules, 186 were students and 6 are listed as “other” reasons.

Figures for the last 11 months of 2020 – the final year in which Britons could move to Denmark under EU rules – are relevant because SIRI has already confirmed that it did not send reminder letters about the need to apply for post-Brexit residence permits to people who moved to Denmark from the UK after January 2020.

Denmark was entitled to ask British citizens to apply for renewed status under the terms of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement between the UK and the EU.

But people who moved to Denmark from the UK in the year 2020 (after January) were not directly notified in 2021 that they needed to submit an application to SIRI to update their residence status in Denmark before a deadline on December 31st, 2021.

These people were therefore at higher risk of missing the deadline.

The issue has serious consequences because SIRI is rejecting late applications for post-Brexit residence if the reason for late submission was that the applicant did not receive reminder letters in 2021.

An increasing number of instances have been reported of Britons who have been told to leave Denmark for this reason.

It should be noted that the numbers provided by SIRI may not correspond exactly with the people who were due to be sent reminder letters by the agency in 2021, telling them that they needed to apply for a new residence permit by the end of that year.

This is because SIRI used a database drawn from Denmark’s central personal registry (CPR) to send the reminder letters.

CPR numbers, which are used for registration of addresses and personal identification, are issued by municipalities and not by SIRI, whose remit is to process applications.

This means it’s possible to register with SIRI as resident in Denmark under EU rules but never be issued with a CPR number. An example for such a situation could be a change of career plans resulting in someone not moving to Denmark after the initial registration.

Additionally, some people – for example, international students – may have been in Denmark for a short period and therefore registered in 2020 but no longer living in the country in 2021.

Despite this, there is likely to be a strong correlation between the people who were registered in the period and the people who were not directly informed of the need to apply for a new residency permit in 2021.

This means the issue could affect hundreds and potentially over a thousand people who moved to Denmark from the UK in 2020.

The Facebook group British in Denmark, which seeks to provide advice and support for UK nationals who live in Denmark, called the numbers “deeply concerning”.

The figures “indicate how many people could be affected by this mistake,” a spokesperson from the group told The Local.

“SIRI said that they would notify all British citizens living in Denmark of the requirement to apply for residency in 2021 but they failed to communicate with a huge number of us. This is a systemic failure on SIRI’s part and it could be argued that a mistake on this scale breaches the Withdrawal Agreement,” they said.

“We are worried that the figures we have seen so far for late applications could be just the tip of the iceberg. There are potentially hundreds more British citizens living in Denmark who may be completely unaware that they have missed the deadline,” they said.

“We ask SIRI to accept that their error has created this problem, to notify everyone affected who should have received a letter and to accept late applications from everyone involved,” they said.

SIRI earlier said it viewed “the circumstance that an applicant has not received an orientation letter is not, by our assessment, enough reason in itself for him or her not to comply with the application deadline”.

The agency sees the letters as only being a supplementary service and says that all relevant information was available on its website throughout 2021.

A new government last week took power in Denmark following elections at the beginning of November. Political intervention in the matter is therefore again possible because the government no longer has “caretaker status”, as was the case while negotiations to form the new administration were ongoing.

Mads Fuglede, a Liberal (Venstre) MP who was the party’s immigration spokesperson during the previous parliament, told The Local in November that he believed “a minister would have the powers to say to the authority – that is, SIRI – that they should accept late applications”.

The Liberal party is one of the three coalition partners in the new government.

British in Denmark urged anyone affected by the issue to get in touch with them on Facebook.

“We have set up a separate private group for late applicants,” the group’s spokesperson said.

“We would also ask everyone who did not receive a letter to contact Your Europe Advice to make a complaint,” they added.

The EU advice service can be found here.

RESIDENCY PERMITS

‘I have a Danish partner, friends and a job’: Briton told to leave Denmark over Brexit deadline

A UK national who lives in Odense with his Danish partner has told The Local of the worry and impact on his life after being told to leave the country after Danish authorities rejected his late post-Brexit residency application.

Published: 19 December 2022 09:50 CET
Jonathan Bartley, a project engineer who moved to Denmark in February 2020, contacted The Local after reading about other cases of British residents similar to his.

Bartley has been told his late application to extend his residency in Denmark after Brexit cannot be processed. He submitted his application seven days after the December 31st, 2021 deadline.

The Local has previously reported on other British nationals who did not receive notification from SIRI in 2021 that they needed to apply to update their residence status by the end of last year under the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

“I am currently in the exact same situation and face being deported. I am writing an appeal letter in the hope that they decide to change their minds,” Bartley said.

Had he submitted his application prior to the deadline, it would have been accepted given that he had legal residence in Denmark under EU rules prior to the end of the Brexit transitional period.

Like many others who moved from the UK to Denmark in 2020, Bartley received no direct notification from SIRI that he needed to apply to update his residence status under the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

By its own admission, SIRI failed to send reminder letters to British citizens who moved to Denmark after January 2020 and were due to apply to extend their residency status under the Withdrawal Agreement between the UK and EU.

People who registered in Denmark prior to January 31st, 2020 received the letters.

In his January 7th, 2022 application to SIRI, seen by The Local, Bartley does not mention that he did not receive the information letters – because he did not know they existed.

Bartley only found out about the need to apply when the topic eventually came up in discussions with his employer, he said.

SIRI has previously said its information letters were only a supplementary service, and that British citizens had access to the relevant information on its website throughout 2021.

“I didn’t go on the [SIRI] website at all before the deadline. When I previously got my permit before Brexit [under EU free movement, ed.] my company at the time had applied on my behalf, and everyone else’s behalf who I worked with, so I’d never even heard of SIRI until after January,” Bartley said.

“I received nothing from SIRI to remind me of the fact I would need to reapply for residency,” he said.

After asking him to submit additional information following the late submission of his application, SIRI said it didn’t consider his personal circumstances good enough reason to process the late application.

“We have paid importance to the fact that you do not meet the conditions for a residence document in Denmark, as you have not applied for a residence document before January 1st 2022,” SIRI writes in the rejection letter, seen by The Local.

In the letter, the agency says it has concluded Bartley’s connection to the Danish labour market, family situation and length of stay in Denmark, and his explanation for his late submission, do not constitute “fair reason for you not to have submitted your application before the deadline”.

The agency concludes that “it is not disproportionate or especially inconvenient for you that we do not process your application with the consequence that you lose your rights under the Withdrawal Agreement,” it states.

Jonathan Bartley and his Danish partner Amanda Barkou say their future plans will be left in chaos if he is required leave Denmark. Photo: supplied

Bartley had informed SIRI that he had spent periods in the UK and Netherlands, for family and work reasons respectively, during the time since he registered in Denmark in 2020.

“In their rejection letter they are stating I haven’t contributed to the Danish labour market enough and so consider that to be a valid reason for rejection. I am a self-employed engineer and I don’t pay tax until the end of the tax year,” Bartley said.

The amount of tax he is due to pay will put him in the bracket for the top tax rate, he noted.

“Another reason for their rejection is they don’t consider me having to leave to have an impact on my life which I completely disagree with. I have a girlfriend here, I have friends here, a job here which I need to support my family,” he said.

The decision “has a huge impact on the people around me, most importantly my Danish girlfriend who is back in university to better her future,” he said.

SIRI cannot comment on individual cases but told The Local via email that the “individual circumstances of the applicant” always provide the basis for “what can be considered as fair grounds for not complying with the deadline [for application to retain residence rights under the Withdrawal Agreement].”

SIRI “takes special consideration for children, elderly persons and or physically or mentally ill persons who depend on others to care for them”, the agency said.

“Even though we in a specific case might conclude that there is not reasonable cause for the applicant to apply late, factors such as a long stay in Denmark or consequences for the applicant’s school-going children might mean that we process the applicant’s case”.

Because SIRI did not sent reminder letters to people who registered in Denmark after January 2020, it is reasonable to assume that a large number of those who missed the deadline moved to Denmark in that year. As such, they would not benefit from any leniency for having had a long stay in Denmark prior to Brexit.

As of September 30th, SIRI had received 290 applications for post-Brexit continued residency status after the December 31st, 2021 deadline, the agency previously confirmed. Some 17,811 applications were received before the deadline.

Three separate information letters were sent to around 19,000 British nationals resident in Denmark, but this does not include people who were registered after January 31st 2020.

Decisions on some applications made after the deadline are still being processed, meaning it is not clear how many UK nationals have already or could yet lose their residency rights.

The Local has asked SIRI how many British citizens were registered after January 31st 2020.

Bartley also said that the processing times at SIRI were out of kilter given the agency’s strict stance on late applications.

“On the website it stated they would take 1-3 months for a decision on my application, they took 11 months and are now saying I can’t reapply [under normal immigration rules, ed.] until I’ve been back in the UK for 3 months”, which would prevent him from completing his existing work project, he said.

Bartley’s Danish partner, Amanda Barkou, said that having to reapply under family reunification rules, instead fo the Withdrawal Agreement, would be difficult for the couple and that she was unsure they would be able to meet the financial demands.

“I can’t bear to think that we could face living without each other for up to a year and that’s even if we can save up enough to meet the family reunification rules,” she said.

“I can’t understand [SIRI] saying that because of no kids and no marriage they see no reason for Jon to stay. If this only had something to do with the late application then why even mention private matters?,” she said.

READ ALSO: What do we know so far about Denmark’s plan to relax family reunification rules?

“I’ve had numerous opportunities for work in Denmark for both permanent and contract positions but I’ve had to turn them down due to having no decision on this application,” Bartley said.

“Not only have they failed to remind me about the deadline, they have also taken away multiple opportunities.”

The 34-year-old project engineer said that the decision has already caused him to feel under severe pressure and that this would get worse if he is forced to return to the UK. He said he was concerned about the longer-term impact on his mental health.

“The impact on my life is huge, had I applied before the deadline there would be no issues with staying,” Bartley said.

“Nothing changes because I’m seven days too late. I’m still living here paying taxes, I still spend all my wages here contributing to the economy, I still want to work and live here.

“It makes no sense to me why I would be rejected,” he said.  

“Quite frankly, [since] the decision I haven’t been myself and can see myself slumping into depression,” he said.

