TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
Queen to have back surgery, Maersk lobbied to escape global tax deal, fewer Brits move to Denmark, and Seymour Hersh claims US divers blew up Nord Stream. Here's the day's news from Denmark.
Published: 9 February 2023 08:11 CET
This photo provided by the Danish Defence Command shows the Nord Stream 2 gas leak near Bornholm from the air. Following the damage to the Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea, authorities in Germany and Denmark continue to search for the cause. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Danish Defence Command | -
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday
UN slams Denmark for 'racist art exhibition', scam email warning, Denmark calls for tougher EU borders, and decommissioned tanks to go to Ukraine. Here's some of today's news from Denmark.
Published: 8 February 2023 08:29 CET
