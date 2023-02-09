Read news from:
Austria
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Queen to have back surgery, Maersk lobbied to escape global tax deal, fewer Brits move to Denmark, and Seymour Hersh claims US divers blew up Nord Stream. Here's the day's news from Denmark.

Published: 9 February 2023 08:11 CET
This photo provided by the Danish Defence Command shows the Nord Stream 2 gas leak near Bornholm from the air. Following the damage to the Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea, authorities in Germany and Denmark continue to search for the cause.
This photo provided by the Danish Defence Command shows the Nord Stream 2 gas leak near Bornholm from the air. Following the damage to the Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea, authorities in Germany and Denmark continue to search for the cause. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Danish Defence Command | -

Veteran US investigative journalist claims US divers blew up Nord Stream pipeline

The US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, who won the Pulitzer Price in 1970 for exposing the Mai Lai massacre in Vietnam, has claimed on his Substack blog that US divers carried out the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines in September. 

Hersh claims that drivers planted explosives on the pipeline under cover of the BALTOPS 22 exercise in the summer and that they were remotely detonated three months later. 

Hersh, who is 85, has faced increasing criticism in recent years, for articles which have included the claim that the US’s account of the killing of Osama Bin Ladin was “one big lie, not one word of it is true”, questioning whether a Sarin attack in Syria was really carried out by the Syrian government, and also suggesting that the poisoning of the Russian double agency Sergei Skripal with Novichok was “suggestive … of organised crime elements rather than state-sponsored actions”. 

In his article, Hersh cites a source who said the operation was proposed as a possible response in December, ahead of Russia’s invasion, at a meeting of a group combining the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the CIA, and the State and Treasury Departments. 

According to Hersh’s source, the divers were based in Norway ahead of the missions, and dove down from a Norwegian Alta class mine hunter to plant the explosives during the exercise. The explosives were then triggered months later by a sonar buoy dropped from a Norwegian Navy P8 surveillance plane. 

Adrienne Watson, a White House spokesperson, told Hersh his story was “false and complete fiction”, while Tammy, a spokesperson for the Central Intelligence Agency, told him: “This claim is completely and utterly false.”

Danish vocab: ren fiktion – complete fiction

Queen Margrethe II to undergo surgery for back problems

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II will on February 22nd go though a major back operation, Denmark’s Royal House revealed in a press release on Wednesday. 

“For quite some time, Her Majesty has been affected by problems with her back, and the situation has worsened recently. After consultation with Rigshospitalet’s specialists, The Queen has decided to undergo extensive surgery,” the release read. 

The operation will take place at Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen’s main hospital, where The Queen will stay afterwards, before a period of physical rehabilitation.

The queen’s official program will be postponed, canceled or handled by other members of The Royal Family for the near future. 

Danish vocab: et genoptræningsforløb – a period of physical rehabilitation

Danish shipping giant Maersk ‘lobbied’ to be excluded from global tax deal

The Danish shipping giant Maersk held meetings with Denmark’s tax and maritime authorities to advise them on how best to shield the shipping industry from the OECD’s global minimum tax deal, according to a Danish media report.

The documents show that in June 2020, representatives of the company held a meeting with the Ministry of Taxation in to discuss strategies to exclude shipping from the OECD agreement on minimum tax. 

The industry lobby group Danish Shipping (Danske Rederier) then wrote to the Ministry of Taxation and the Danish Maritime Authority warning them about the rules. A representative from the Danish Maritime Authority shortly afterwards thanked Danish Shipping for its help. 

Once shipping was exempted from the OECD deal, Danish Shipping thanked the Danish Maritime Authority for its work. 

Danish vocab: at modarbejde – to push back against

Number of British citizens who move to Denmark at lowest in 15 years

Some 854 British citizens moved to Denmark in 2021, according to Statistics Denmark, the lowest number in 15 years.

The number of British citizens moving to Denmark in 2021 was 552 fewer than the year before in 2020 and 855 fewer than four years earlier, in 2017.

The figures from Statistics Denmark show a clear impact of Brexit. Britons voted in favour of Brexit in a June 2016 referendum and the UK’s exit from the EU was implemented at the end of 2020.

From this date onwards, British citizens have no longer been part of the EU and cannot live and work under the EU Freedom of Movement. Instead, they are subject to third-country rules, which involves stricter requirements to gain both temporary and permanent residency in Denmark, including the need for work permits.

Danish wind energy giant Vestas makes loss for first time in a decade

Danish wind turbine producer Vestas has registered a loss for the first time since 2013, the company said as it published annual results.

The company said that increasing costs of energy and raw materials had contributed to the operating loss, as had high inflation.

“Vestas and the wind industry were ready to provide solutions to address the energy crisis, but were constrained by cost increases, logistical challenges, outdated market designs and permitting processes”, the company said in its annual report.

The annual results show a deficit of just under 12 billion kroner for the year.

Preliminary figures released at the end of last month showed that Vestas had turned over around 108 billion kroner in 2022. As such, costs have dragged the company into an overall loss for the year.

Danish vocab: et underskud – a loss

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

UN slams Denmark for 'racist art exhibition', scam email warning, Denmark calls for tougher EU borders, and decommissioned tanks to go to Ukraine. Here's some of today's news from Denmark.

Published: 8 February 2023 08:29 CET
UN committee faults Denmark for failing to probe ‘racist’ art exhibit

Denmark failed to take effective measures against racist hate speech when it dropped an investigation into an art exhibition depicting “racist hate images” nearly a decade ago, a UN watchdog said on Tuesday.

The United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) ruled in favour of a Swedish man who filed a complaint against Denmark’s lack of action over a 2014 art exhibit in which he and other people of colour were depicted in a humiliating way that could incite racial hatred.

“It does not suffice merely to declare acts of racial discrimination punishable on paper,” committee member Mehrdad Payandeh said in the statement. “Criminal laws and other legal provisions prohibiting racial discrimination, including racist hate speech, must also be effectively implemented.”

The case was brought in 2017 by Momodou Jallow, the former spokesman for the National Association of Afro-Swedes and the national coordinator for the European Network Against Racism in Sweden.

He complained that Danish authorities had discontinued their investigation into an exhibit at a private gallery in Copenhagen three years earlier by Swedish street artist Dan Parks, who had already been convicted in Sweden for defamation and incitement to hatred.

‘Just delete it’: Danish police warn against allegation scam emails

Scam emails which include serious allegations and demands for large sums of money should be flatly ignored according to a Danish police special crime division.

The National Special Crime Unit (National enhed for Særlig Kriminalitet, NSK), which is concerned with fraud and cyber-crime as well as organised crime, issued advice on Twitter, saying it had been contacted by “many” members of the public over the fake emails.

“The recipients in these emails are accused of committing serious crimes,” NSK tweeted.

The emails include accusations of sexual assault against children and possession of child pornography.

They also claim that further action will be taken if the recipient fails to respond.

Danish vocab: slet dem blot – just delete them

Denmark demands tougher EU borders to prevent ‘migration crisis’

Eight EU nations including Denmark called on Brussels to significantly toughen the bloc’s borders to “prevent another large-scale migration crisis,” according to a letter seen by AFP ahead of a key summit.

The overall tone on migration has hardened in Europe since 2015-2016, when it took in over a million asylum-seekers, most of them Syrians fleeing the war in their country.

Austria, Denmark, Estonia, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta and Slovakia sent the letter dated Monday to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Charles Michel.

They said it was “high time” for a “comprehensive European… approach for all relevant migratory routes” to tackle irregular migration.

The letter called for “additional financial support” within the existing budget to enhance “relevant operational and technical measures for effective border control”.

Denmark to send decommissioned tanks to Ukraine

Denmark is to send Leopard 1A5 tanks which it had taken out of service to Ukraine, as part of donations to be made by several countries.

Tanks previously used by the Danish military are to be prepared and sent to Ukraine, broadcaster DR reported on Tuesday.

No specific number for the total number of tanks has been confirmed and the participating countries not specified.

But a three-figure number of older models could be donated once contributions from all countries are added up, according to the report.

A newer version of the tank, the Leopard 2 model, is currently used by the Danish military.

Denmark’s old Leopard 1A5 tanks were sold in 2010 to company FFG in northern German town Flensburg, where they are still located, DR reports.

The tanks are expected to be sent to Ukraine in the coming months.

Danish vocab: udfasede – decommissioned

Carlsberg expects ‘challenging 2023’ following Russia exit

Danish brewer Carlsberg warned Tuesday that 2023 would be another “challenging year” as it reported increased revenues but swung to a net loss owing to its exit from Russia.

“The development of the war in Ukraine and the impact on our business remain highly uncertain, as is the Covid-19 recovery in China, including consumer off-take during the Chinese New Year celebrations,” the company said in its earnings report.

Revenue for the global beer maker came in at 70.26 billion Danish kroner ($10.1 billion) for 2022, up 16.9 percent from the year before.

The revenue growth was just short of analysts expectations, who had pencilled in 70.43 billion kroner according to a Bloomberg survey and 70.44 billion kroner according to one by Factset.

